‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Did Fire Wilmore Make the Top 24?

Many fans of American Idol haven’t stopped talking about Fire Wilmore since her audition in New Orleans. The Lawton, Oklahoma, native grew up in state custody and had a daughter named Maja at 18 years old. Before Idol, Fire worked as a stripper to support Maja, but she knew she needed to get away from dancing. The American Idol judges have supported Fire throughout her difficult journey on the show, but did she make the Top 24? Read on to find out and see what Fire had to say about the results.

Fire Wilmore performs in the Showstoppers for the chance to join the Top 24 on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 | Eric McCandless/ABC

Fire Wilmore’s journey on ‘American Idol’ so far

Viewers first met Fire during her first audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. She shared her story with them, revealing how much she needed to be on Idol as a step toward giving her daughter a better life. With Maja in the audition room, Fire sang “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. Unfortunately, the judges felt she wasn’t giving it her all, but they knew she had potential.

Instead of giving Fire a ticket to Hollywood, Katy broke Idol rules to let her come back in a month and audition again. She was shown in the next episode auditioning in Nashville, this time without her daughter. She said she had been practicing every day. This time, Fire sang an emotional rendition of “Love in the Dark” by Adele. The judges knew she still had improvements to make, but they gave her a shot in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, the obstacles in front of Fire didn’t end there. During Hollywood Week’s Duets Challenge, Fire’s partner, Kaya Stewart, quit and walked off stage after getting sick the night before. Another contestant, Jayna Elise, volunteered to sing “Whaddaya Want From Me” with Fire instead. The judges sent the young mother to the Showstoppers.

Did Fire make the Top 24?

We ❤️‍? how much @imfireofficial has grown, but it’s the end of the road for this fighter on #IDOL. pic.twitter.com/97Vt0cSHM4 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

On Sunday, April 9’s episode of American Idol, Fire sang in the Showstoppers and received her final judgment, in which the judges revealed whether she made the Top 24. She delivered her best performance yet with “Mercy,” showing off her stage presence and how much she’s improved vocally. Unfortunately, the judges had to make tough decisions to let people go, and Fire was among the eliminations.

“It’s the end of the American Idol journey, but I think that truthfully, your fire is never going out,” Katy told her. “Ever again. And we’re so proud of you. You have done great and grown so much. We hope that you’ll take that home and you’ll just build on that. Thank you.”

What is Fire from ‘American Idol’ doing now?

I may not have made it to the Top 24 but this Fire has never been put out and will NEVER be put out! You haven't heard the last of me❤️‍? #AmericanIdol #firewilmore #fireonidol



Also don’t come for me because I kept rolling my eyes lol I do that to stop myself from crying? pic.twitter.com/YosBXJtGiA — Fire (@imfireofficial) April 10, 2023

Fire was disappointed by her elimination because she believed she needed to be on American Idol. However, she took to Twitter and Instagram with a positive message.

“I may not have made it to the Top 24 but this Fire has never been put out and will NEVER be put out! You haven’t heard the last of me,” she wrote.

Fans can keep up with Fire on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, where she posts covers of popular songs. She hasn’t shared what’s next for her, but her flame definitely won’t be extinguished anytime soon.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.