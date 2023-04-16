‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: The 2 Teams That Make Up the Top 26 Singers

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 continued on with Showstoppers on Monday, April 10, 2023. The 55 singers competed in Showstoppers and were whittled down to the top 26. And according to American Idol 2023 spoilers, the top 26 are divided into two teams led by celebrity mentors. Here’s who’s mentoring and who made it to which team.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the Showstopper rounds.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 contestants Paige Anne and Megan Danielle | ABC/Eric McCandless

Celebrity mentors join the group for the semifinals

According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from IdolSpoilers on Twitter, the top 26 singers are assigned to one of two celebrity mentors. Those mentors are Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone.

Noah’s known as Miley Cyrus’ sister and Billy Ray Cyrus’ daughter, but she’s paving her own way in the entertainment industry. The 23-year-old singer and actor also had her start at a young age. She voiced the main character in Ponyo in 2008 when she was just 8 years old. At just 16 years old, she had her singing debut with the single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth. She went on to release her first album in September 2022.

Allen Stone is a self-described “hippie with a soul” from Washington, according to AllMusic. He brings soul and R&B to the mix, which will complement Cyrus’ style. He made the Top 40 of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2011 after he released his independently produced debut album. A tweet from IdolSpoilers notes Stone performs “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley & The Wailers while mentoring on American Idol Season 21.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone have their own teams

against the wind pic.twitter.com/BXiOCdSPEk — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) June 29, 2022

Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus have different music styles — perfect for the top 26 singers in American Idol Season 21. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from IdolSpoilers, each celebrity mentor has the opportunity to mentor 13 singers on their team.

Stone reportedly has the first group of 13. This group likely performs on Sunday, April 16, 2023. According to the tweet, the team consists of Elise Kristine, Emma Bussee, Haven Madison, Kaeyra, Lucy Love, Mariah Faith, Matt Wilson, Nailyah Serenity, Oliver Steele, PJAE, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith.

Cyrus’ team has Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Hannah Nicolaisen, Nutsa Buzaladze, Malik Heard, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Michael Williams, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, Tyson Venegas, and Wé McDonald, Twitter reports.

6 singers head home while competing at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii

The biggest twist slash shock slash OMG of the season happens TONIGHT on #IDOL! Y'all ready? pic.twitter.com/FuseULlPuI — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

The top 26 singers move on from the Showstoppers to the semifinals, which take place at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. According to Mjsbigblog, each American Idol 2023 contestant performs on the beach in front of the judges and a live audience. And America finally gets the chance to vote for their favorite singer.

Six singers head home during semifinals, which begin on April 16, 2023, and end on April 17, 2023. The top 20 then move forward and perform once more on April 23, 2023.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

