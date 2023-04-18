‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: 2 Surprise Alums Perform for the Top 20

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 continued with the top 26 performers on Monday, April 17, 2023. And fans get to vote for their favorites to see who makes it into the top 20. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers, two surprise alumni return and perform for the top 20 contestants. Here’s who returns.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 20.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: HunterGirl and Noah Thompson perform for the top 20

The top 26 contestants in American Idol Season 21 moved on to Hawaii after Showstoppers. The first round of contestants in the top 26 had celebrity guest Allen Stone guide them through their performances on the beach. And the second round of contestants had Noah Cyrus help them with their singing and stage presence. Six contestants head home to make the top 20 — and according to American Idol 2023 spoilers from Mjsbigblog, HunterGirl and Noah Thompson take the stage and perform for the top 20 on April 23, 2023.

HunterGirl, who was born Hunter Wolkonowski, was the runner-up in American Idol Season 20, and Thompson won the season. Both she and Thompson were known for their country music flare. Not often do viewers see two country artists take the top spots on American Idol, but the judges and viewers adored both young performers.

What are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson doing after ‘American Idol’ Season 20?

With American Idol 2023 spoilers noting the return of HunterGirl and Noah Thompson, viewers are likely wondering what the season 20 performers are up to now. According to Parade, HunterGirl landed a record deal with BMG thanks to her Idol single, “Red Bird.” She released her first single with the label, “Hometown Out of Me,” in October 2022.

HunterGirl and Noah Thompson went on tour together in 2022. “It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she told Parade. “We are doing separate sets. I’m singing my originals and sharing some new and some of the old ones that I put out right before I got on the show. And then we may do a few songs together. It’s just going to be a lot of fun and a big party, just celebrating this past year for sure.”

As for Thompson, he received a record deal with BBR Music Group and BMG as a result of his win. He also released additional singles and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Thompson reportedly moved to Nashville in January to further his career at HunterGirl’s recommendation.

The top 12 performers are revealed on Monday, April 24

Once the top 20 contestants perform on American Idol 2023, the show will reveal the top 12. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers, the top 20 begin performing on Sunday, April 23, 2023, and the top 12 are revealed on Monday, April 24. Ten of the top 12 singers are chosen by the public voting system, and the judges choose the final two.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night begins on Sunday, April 30. The top 12 perform for the live show, and America can once again cast their votes.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

