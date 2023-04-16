‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Songs Sung in the Top 26

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 continues to excite fans as the top 26 singers fight for their spot in the top 20. The Showstoppers whittled the top 55 singers down to the top 26. So, what will the contestants sing while on the beach in Hawaii? Here’s what we know, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 26 singers.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 singers in the top 26 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ Season 21 contestants are officially heading to Hawaii after showstoppers

Season 21 Showstoppers concluded on Monday, April 10, 2023, and early American Idol 2023 spoilers noted fans would see a twist at the end. While viewers anticipated the top 55 singers getting whittled down to the top 24, the judges accepted two additional contestants into the semifinals. Now, the top 24 is a top 26.

The second night of Showstoppers brought Paige Anne, Megan Danielle, Oliver Steele, Platinum Ticket holder Elijah McCormick, Elise Kristine, and Olivia Soli to the stage. Paige didn’t make it through to the top 24, but the others did. Finally, Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Matt Wilson hit the stage as a trio. Iam took the final spot in the top 24, but the judges didn’t want Colin or Matt to head home. In a surprise twist, they put both Colin and Matt forward to the semifinals, too.

The contestants will head to the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii next, where each of the top 26 will perform on the beach to a live audience.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: Here are 23 out of 26 songs sung in the semifinals

We’re going to @disneyaulani! ??? Watch and VOTE for the Top 26 Sunday & Monday on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/umozFdxM6A — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 11, 2023

What songs can fans expect to see from the top 26 performers? According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from The Idol Pad, the contestants chose a mix of modern and classic songs.

Dawson Wayne reportedly sings “Copycat” by Billie Eilish

Elise Kristine sings “Holding Out For A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

Emma Bussee sings “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith.

Haven Madison sings “The Middle” by Zedd.

Kaeyra sings “Don’t Let Go (Love)” by En Vogue.

Lucy Love sings “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” by Tina Turner.

Malik Heard sings “Ain’t It Fun?” by Paramore.

Mariah Faith sings “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton.

Marybeth Byrd sings “Heart Like A Truck” by Lainey Wilson.

Matt Wilson sings “Speechless” by Dan + Shay.

Megan Danielle sings “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.

Michael Williams sings “Tuesdays” by Jake Scott.

Nailyah Serenity sings “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton.

Nutsa Buzaladze sings “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals,

Oliver Steele sings “Better Together” by Jack Johnson.

Olivia Soli sings “Emotions” by Mariah Carey.

Paige Anne sings “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus.

PJAE sings “Golden” by Jill Scott.

Tyson Venegas (Platinum Ticket holder) sings “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars.

Warren Peay sings “Set Fire To The Rain” by Adele.

Wé McDonald sings “Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

William Guy Tongi sings “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie.

Zachariah Smith sings “Lucille” by Little Richard.

As of April 11, 2023, it’s unknown what songs Colin Stough, Elijah McCormick (Platinum Ticket holder), and Hannah Nicolaisen sing.

2 celebrity mentors assist with the top 26

The incomparable @noahcyrus will help our Idols conquer their fear and command the stage at @DisneyAulani! ?? #IDOL is NEW Sunday & Monday, 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/q4r5hgneji — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 12, 2023

Additional American Idol 2023 spoilers from IdolSpoilers note the top 26 competitors will receive a celebrity mentor during the semifinals. The two celebrity mentors are Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone.

Fans know Noah as the sister of Miley Cyrus. She will allegedly mentor Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Hannah Nicolaisen, Nutsa Buzaladze, Malik Heard, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Michael Williams, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, Tyson Venegas, and Wé McDonald.

Stone, an R&B artist, mentors Elise Kristine, Emma Bussee, Haven Madison, Kaeyra, Lucy Love, Mariah Faith, Matt Wilson, Nailyah Serenity, Oliver Steele, PJAE, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.