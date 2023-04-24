‘American Idol’ 2023 Top 12: Episode Length on Monday, April 24

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top 12 results are nearly here. And fans can’t wait to see which contestants move on from the top 20. The top competitors were just revealed on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in a three-hour episode. Here’s what to know about the top 12 episode length.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 20 contestants.]

Nutsa in ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

How long is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 12 episode on Monday, April 24, 2023?

The American Idol 2023 top 12 episode airs on Monday, April 24, 2023, a day after the top 20 reveal. According to the ABC schedule, the episode length is just two hours. The episode begins at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 10 p.m. ET.

Other media outlets report that the episode airing on Monday, April 24, 2023, will be three hours long, as the top 20 reveal on Sunday, April 23, 2023 was three hours long. But the ABC schedule proves the top 12 reveal will only take two hours.

The top 20 reveal on April 23 included performances from last season’s runner-up HunterGirl, last season’s winner Noah Thompson, and the legendary Smokey Robinson. It appears there are no special guest singers during the top 12 reveal on April 24. This will surely cut down on the episode length.

The American Idol 2023 top 20 contestants fighting for their spot in the top 12 are Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Hannah Nicolaisen, Haven Madison, Kaeyra, Lucy Love, Mariah Faith, Marybeth Byrd, Matt Wilson, Megan Danielle, Michael Williams, Nailyah Serenity, Nutsa, Olivia Soli, Oliver Steele, Paige Anne, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, Wé Ani, and Zachariah Smith.

Future episodes in the foreseeable future will stick to the 2-hour timeframe

Get ready for #AmericanIdol LIVE! See who will make the Top 12 TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/KmiGqrLa0d — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 24, 2023

With the American Idol 2023 top 12 reveal spanning two hours on Monday, April 24, how long are future episodes? It seems likely that most of the future episodes will also be two hours long on both Sundays and Mondays. And all episodes begin at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Mjsbigblog, the top 12 perform on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and fans will see who makes it into the top 10. It’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, and past contestant and current rockstar Adam Lambert will mentor the top 10. The following night on Monday, May 1, 2023, the remaining 10 contestants take part in the Judges Song Contest, where the judges suggest which songs the contestants sing. These episodes are projected to be two hours, according to the ABC schedule.

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 5 and finale are in mid to late May 2023

For the first time this season we go LIVE! Tune in to #AmericanIdol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/4rrSJGWmFC — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 24, 2023

While the American Idol 2023 top 12 are finally revealed on Monday, April 24, 2023, fans won’t have to wait long to see the season finale. According to the schedule on Mjsbigblog, the top 5 contestants will sing on Sunday, May 14, 2023, and the finale will take place the following Sunday, May 21, 2023.

It’s likely that the American Idol 2023 finale will be three hours long. The finale typically shows the final three contestants singing original songs.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.