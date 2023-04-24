‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Top 10 Contestants From Each Group Who Advanced Into Top 20

ABC officially announced the American Idol 2023 top 20 contestants. Fans can see if their favorite singers moved on from the top 26. So, who moved on ahead of the top 12 announcement? Here are American Idol 2023 spoilers for the top 10 singers from each group who sang in Hawaii.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 20 contestants.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: The top 10 contestants from each group in Hawaii who made the top 20

The American Idol 2023 spoilers for the top 20 are here. The top 20 were announced on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Ten competitors who were mentored by Allen Stone in Hawaii moved forward, as did 10 contestants mentored by Noah Cyrus.

The 10 competitors mentored by Allen Stone who moved on are:



Haven Madison

Iam Tongi

Kaeyra

Lucy Love

Mariah Faith

Matt Wilson

Nailyah Serenity

Oliver Steele

Warren Peay

Zachariah Smith

The 10 competitors mentored by Noah Cyrus who moved on are:

Colin Stough

Hannah Nicolaisen

Marybeth Byrd

Megan Danielle

Michael Williams

Nutsa

Olivia Soli

Paige Anne

Tyson Venegas

Wé McDonald

Unfortunately, this means six competitors were eliminated. They were Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Elise Kristine, Emma Busse, Malik Heard, and PJAE. Elisa, Emma, and PJAE were on Stone’s team, while Dawson, Elijah, and Malik were on Cyrus’s.

When are the ‘American Idol’ top 12 announced?

Fans won’t have to wait long to learn who moves on from the American Idol 2023 top 20 contestants to the top 12. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers, the top 12 announcement comes on Monday, April 24, 2023, in a two-hour episode starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ten singers will advance via America’s votes on April 24, 2023, and the judges will choose two “wildcards” to move forward. The following Sunday, April 30, 2023, is Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, where the top 12 perform and the top 10 will be revealed. According to Mjsbigblog, Adam Lambert will also mentor the top 10 contestants.

By Sunday, May 7, 2023, fans will see the top seven contestants perform, and ABC reveals the top five contestants.

Nutsa and Iam Tongi lead the way in Facebook views ahead of the top 12

According to Reddit, Nutsa and Iam Tongi lead the way in terms of the top views on Facebook after the American Idol 2023 top 20 performances. By 5 a.m. ET on April 24, 2023, Nutsa had 291,000 views on her performance, and Iam had 212,000. Given this information, it seems likely both Nutsa and Iam will move forward into the top 12.

Some fans find Nutsa impressive, but others have had enough of the singer and hope she heads home. Colin Stough and Mariah Faith have also divided fans. Many viewers don’t believe they should make the top 12.

“Oh please let this season be different and just have Colin and Mariah be eliminated before the top 12,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

