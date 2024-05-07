Jenelle Evans and David Eason's divorce is getting messy. The estranged couple has been slinging insults and making accusations on social media. David recently accused Jenelle of stealing his clients and deleting content from his phone.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans’ divorce is getting nasty. The former Teen Mom 2 couple quietly separated back in February. While it looked like they would keep things civil initially, that has since changed. Evans and Eason have spent weeks making vague comments about each other on social media. While Evans has slowed down her claims against Eason, he has ramped up the social media attacks. Eason just accused his estranged wife of stealing his clients and tampering with his technology.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans have been hurling accusations at each other via social media for several weeks. While Evans was busy enjoying some time out west last week, Eason found himself back in North Carolina, on the boat he may or may not lose in the divorce. During a recent TikTok Live from the marina, Eason addressed his money troubles. The North Carolina native accused his soon-to-be-ex of stealing his “clients” and leaving him penniless.

David Eason MTV/YouTube

In the live event, Eason told viewers that Jenelle Evans stole his “clients” and remotely wiped his phone, ensuring he couldn’t contact anyone. Eason didn’t delve too deeply into the situation, nor did he explain what type of “clients” Evans stole from him. He did insist she cost him a lot of money with her antics.

Jenelle Evans has called the police multiple times on her ex

Evans has not responded to Eason’s recent allegations. She has made some lofty claims against her soon-to-be-ex, too. In March, Evans asserted that Eason was behind an attempted break-in at the property she and Eason dubbed “the land.” She previously insisted he was not involved.

Evans also reported that her estranged husband had stolen her wallet and refused to return it. She said that her identification, credit cards, and debit cards were all in the wallet and that she had attempted to retrieve her property from Eason to no avail. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Evans called the police multiple times on Eason in the early days of their separation. At least one of those calls was regarding her missing wallet.

Jenelle Evans | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

It is unclear if police retrieved the wallet for the former TV personality, but she has been traveling, so it would appear she is in possession of ID once again. Evans has been a little less accusatory of Eason in more recent days. That might have something to do with a major career move for the controversial reality TV star. Rumor has it Evans will be returning to MTV as part of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast. Eason has yet to comment on the rumor. We imagine he will have a lot to say about the situation.