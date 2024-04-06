Jenelle Evans insisted David Eason wasn't to blame for a break-in at her home several weeks ago. Her feelings have changed. In a recent court filing, she accused her husband of orchestrating the incident.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s divorce drama continues more than a month after the former Teen Mom 2 star filed for a legal separation from her husband of six years. While the troubled duo kept things relatively peaceful in the weeks following the filing, civility is officially off the table. Jenelle has accused the father of her youngest child of killing another family pet. She is also now convinced Eason was behind an attempted break-in at her North Carolina home.

Jenelle Evans previously defended David Eason about the break-in

Weeks ago, when Evans and Eason were still acting mostly civil toward one another, the mother of three insisted Eason had nothing to do with the break-in. In the days following the attempted burglary, Teen Mom 2 fans took to social media to post theories about the incident. Several commenters believed Eason was the alleged intruder or that he had put a friend or associate up to the job.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Evans must have caught wind of the allegations because she took to both TikTok and Facebook to tell her story. During the recap of events, she said she knew Eason had nothing to do with it. She claims the would-be intruder was much shorter than Eason, who stands over 6’0. Relations between Eason and Evans have since gone downhill. She has officially stopped defending him. Instead, she is now arguing that he might have been behind the attempted break-in after all.

Jenelle Evans now claims her husband was behind an attempted break-in at her home

Jenelle Evans now believes David Eason was involved in an attempted break-in that occurred on “the land” shortly after he moved off the property so Jace Evans could return home. The allegation offers very little in the way of concrete evidence. Still, Evans did mention it in a recent attempt to take out an order of protection against Eason.

An overhead shot of Jenelle Evans’ house | MTV/YouTube

According to the U.S. Sun, Evans’ request for an order of protection calls into question Eason’s involvement in a break-in at her property. In the filing, Evans said statements that Eason made make her believe he might have been somehow involved in an incident at her home that prompted a 911 call in February. She insists she did not see him on the evening of the incident. Still, she is convinced he orchestrated it.

Teen Mom 2 fans called into question the validity of Evans’ 911 call immediately after it was reported. Several Reddit users pointed out that the truck that Eason regularly drives appeared in the security footage from the event. They argued that he was clearly on the property at the time. Evans insisted he was not involved. She went on to claim he was “busy on Tinder” when an unknown assailant attempted to gain access to her home through a sliding glass door.