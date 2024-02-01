Jace Evans, Jenelle Evans’ eldest child, lives with a court-appointed guardian while David Eason’s criminal case is ongoing. While the teen has no contact with Eason, who is accused of abusing the teen, he has been reconnecting with other family members. According to recent reports, Jace Evans has been in contact with his mother, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle, as well as his grandmother, Barbara Evans. Now, his biological father, Andrew Lewis, appears to be in contact with him, too. Andrew Lewis disappeared from Jace’s life when he was still a baby before Teen Mom 2 cameras bega rolling.

Andrew Lewis has reconnected with his son, according to sources

Jace Evans’ living situation is still a bit murky, but an insider claims the teen is doing well and is even getting the chance to reconnect with family members. An insider alleges that Jace Evans’ biological father, Andrew Lewis, is back in the picture.

Jenelle Evans | YouTube/MTV

While Lewis has not been a part of Jace’s life until now, an insider spoke to the U.S. Sun and revealed that the absentee father has been in regular contact with Jace since he was removed from his mother and grandmother’s homes and placed into foster care. Reportedly, Lewis was given permission to speak to Evans through the courts handling his custody case. It is unclear when the duo’s conversations began, but the insider said they have been speaking regularly for several weeks. Lewis might have even traveled to North Carolina for some face time with the teen.

Jace spent most of his young life living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans. In March 2023, custody of the teen was transferred to his mother. By August, trouble had arisen. Jace was reported missing several times. After police caught up with him after one of his runaway attempts, Jace told the authorities that his stepfather, David Eason, had physically attacked him. Jace was moved back to his grandmother’s home while a criminal investigation was launched. Eason was charged with child abuse and felony strangulation. An additional runaway attempt prompted the additional involvement of child welfare agencies.

Andrew Lewis claimed he was robbed of the chance to know his son after Evans was fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’

This is not the first time Lewis has expressed an interest in connecting with his now teenage son. Last year, Lewis surfaced for the first time in years. In an interview with the U.S. Sun, Lewis accused Jenelle and Barbara Evans of withholding his child from him. He told the publication that he had tried to reach out to Jenelle multiple times over the years but had yet to receive an answer on whether or not he could see his son.

At one point, shortly before Jenelle Evans was fired from the show, Teen Mom 2 filmed Barbara Evans venturing to New York to see Andrew Lewis. The meeting with Lewis never happened. While Teen Mom 2 alleged that Lewis was simply a no-show, he tells a different story. In his 2023 interview with the U.S. Sun, Lewis claims he could not meet with Barbara because he had to travel to Florida due to a death in the family. He told the publication he informed the production team about his plans before Evans traveled to the state.

According to official court records, Lewis never filed court papers seeking visitation with the boy. He isn’t seeking custody of the teen now, either. Still, he appears interested in connecting with Jace and getting to know him. According to reports, it’s going well.