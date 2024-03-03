Jenelle Evans is being dragged by 'Teen Mom 2' fans for her longwinded storytime about a reported break-in at her North Caorlina home. She says David Eason was not involved.

Last week, Ashleigh Evans accused her sister, Jenelle Evans, of pulling a publicity stunt. Jenelle’s estranged sibling theorized that her separation from David Eason was fake and just for attention. Now, fans think Jenelle Evans is looking for even more attention with a recent attempted break-in story. While some Teen Mom 2 fans are sure David Eason staged the incident, Jenelle insists that wasn’t the case. She’s taken to social media to explain the story and is being dragged for racist comments.

Jenelle Evans insists David Eason was not behind the recent break-in attempt at her home

Last week, Jenelle Evans placed a 911 call to local police in the early morning hours to report a trespasser on her property. According to TMZ, Jenelle told an emergency dispatcher that a man was attempting to gain access to her home where she and her three children had been sleeping. The intruder left before police arrived, but Jenelle claimed the event shook her. Still, the assailant managed to access the garage on the property and attempted to open a screen door before they took off. She insisted she would eventually tell her story, and now she is.

While Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t buying Jenelle’s intruder story, she continues sharing her wild tale. Some fans have joked that that the “intruder” was surely none other than David Eason. One Reddit user theorized that Jenelle and David are working together to get David back under the same roof as Jenelle and the kids.

Clearly, Jenelle has been monitoring the comments and took to social media to insist that the intruder was not, in fact, David or anyone associated with him. She is clapping back all over social media. In several comments, she insisted David had nothing to do with the break-in. She said she would know because the alleged “intruder” was around her height. Evans is 5’1. Her troubled husband is just over 6’0.

While Jenelle has spent the last 24 hours battling critics on social media, there is one topic she’s staying completely mum on. She has yet to address whether or not she is headed for divorce court.

Social media followers drag the former TV personality for racist remarks

Jenelle Evans has a way of angering her followers. In recent months, she irritated followers when she compared herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard and continued to trash-talk her mother, Barbara Evans. Now, she is being dragged for racist comments related to the attempted break-in.

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss Jenelle’s break-in story. Several users noted that Jenelle’s retelling of events sounded completely implausible. One viewer also pointed out that David Eason’s truck appeared on the property when Jenelle insisted he was not at the home. While they think the story is fishy, the focus has now turned to the racist undertones of her tale. During her lengthy storytime, Jenelle accused her “Hispanic” neighbors of wrongdoing because they have a large family and throw parties. She also angered users by mimicking what she believed the intruder sounded like.

The would-be burglar has not been located. It does not appear that Jenelle, her property, or her children are in immediate danger. According to Jenelle, police are still investigating.