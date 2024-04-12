David Eason had a court hearing this morning, but he couldn't make it on time. He arrived late without legal counsel, but he went looking for a lawyer.

A recent court hearing didn’t go the way David Eason had hoped. On April 11, David Eason and Jenelle Evans met for the first time in court since he moved out of her home back in February. The case didn’t start positively for Eason, who was reportedly late to the courtroom. The reason he strolled in late is pretty wild, though. Reportedly, Eason was busy trying to find a lawyer the morning of his hearing, and he was looking for one that appeared on Teen Mom 2.

David Eason appeared in court without a lawyer

David Eason and Jenelle Evans finally came face-to-face in court. The former flames were in a North Carolina court on April 11 to discuss the order of protection that Evans requested for herself and her three children, including the daughter she shares with Eason. Things seemingly didn’t end well, as the US Sun caught Eason leaving the courthouse while hurling expletives at a photographer. According to another source, the hearing didn’t start well, either.

According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, David Eason strolled into court late and without representation. The publication claims the troubled former reality TV star was late because he was busy seeking legal counsel. Reportedly, Eason was chasing down lawyers in the hallway. David didn’t just seek out any lawyer who happened to be in the courthouse at the time, though. The publication claims Eason chased down Dustin Sullivan, a lawyer well-known to Teen Mom 2 fans.

Sullivan, who practices out of Bolivia, North Carolina, has defended Jenelle Evans several times over the years. He has appeared on Teen Mom 2 as well. In one very memorable Teen Mom 2 scene, Jenelle famously whined to Sullivan that she could not report to jail on a specific date because she had tickets to see Kesha. For his part, Sullivan maintained professionalism during Evans’ rant but couldn’t quell a slight giggle after she made it clear that she got feathers in her hair specifically for the event.

Sullivan has not worked with Evans in some time. It doesn’t look like he is interested in getting involved with her family again, either. At the very least, he has no interest in her divorce. According to The Ashley, Sulivan declined to represent Eason, even for a single hearing.

Can David Eason afford to pay a lawyer?

While Eason sulked out of court, he got what he wanted. The father of three was granted a continuance until the end of April. While the judge argued that a couple of weeks should be ample time to find legal representation, Eason isn’t so sure. Teen Mom 2 fans think they know why.

David might claim he needs more time to find a lawyer, but Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t convinced he will ever be able to hire someone within his current budget. Eason has not worked a traditional job in years, and Evans has accused the North Carolina native of sponging off her money since they met. Now that the duo has split, presumably, David has lost access to her cash. How he’ll be paying for a lawyer from now on is anyone’s guess.

Teen Mom fans are also curious to see how he proceeds with his ongoing criminal case. David’s child abuse and strangulation case, which stems from a 2023 incident involving Jace Evans, is still pending. It is unclear if he has retained a lawyer for that case.