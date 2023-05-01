‘American Idol’ 2023: Do 8 Contestants Move Forward on May 1, 2023?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues on now that the show revealed the top 10 singers on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The top 12 competed against each other during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night with Adam Lambert as the guest mentor. Now, the top 10 will sing once more on Monday, May 1, 2023. Do seven contestants move forward by the end of the episode, or do eight? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 10 contestants.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

How 8 contestants likely move forward during the Judges’ Song Contest on ‘American Idol’ 2023

It’s time for the Judges’ Song Contest for the American Idol 2023 top 10 singers. During the episode, each of the top 10 is presented with three song options — one from each of the judges. The contestant chooses one of the songs to sing without knowing which judge chose the song. The judge who chose the song performed then attains a point. By the end of the episode, the judge with the most points gets to choose one singer to stay in the competition.

Other outlets continue to report how the top 10 singers become the top seven on Monday, May 1, 2023. But Ryan Seacrest mentioned the top 10 will actually become the top eight. It’s likely that America can vote for the top seven competitors while the eighth competitor moving forward is chosen by the judge with the most points.

Fans on Reddit agree with this assessment.

“They will have Judges’ Song contest tomorrow and whoever wins will get to save one artist I think, so 7 + 1,” the fan wrote.

These contestants made the top 10

Many fans aren’t surprised by who made it into the American Idol 2023 top 10. Nutsa and Lucy Love both went home on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The top 10 singers are:

Colin Stough, 18

Haven Madison, 17

Iam Tongi, 18

Marybeth Byrd, 21

Megan Danielle, 20

Oliver Steele, 25

Tyson Venegas, 17

Warren Peay, 24

Wé Ani, 23

Zachariah Smith, 19

According to polls on Facebook, fans heavily favor Iam to win. Iam continues to wow the judges with his voice and song choices. Many fans on Reddit assume Iam will make it to the finale.

“My final two would be Wé Ani and Iam Tongi,” a fan wrote. “They both have great voices and stage presence.”

Many other fans suspect Colin will take the win. While viewers don’t believe Colin has the best voice, he’s also heavily favored by the judges.

“I think it will be between Iam and Colin or Megan,” another fan noted.

“Colin and Iam. I’m afraid Colin wins it,” a fan added.

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

Viewers will vote on the American Idol 2023 top seven singers on Monday, May 1, 2023. The top seven contestants then sing again on the following Sunday, May 7, 2023, and viewers vote for the top five. The top five perform for Disney Night on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Just a week later, the American Idol 2023 finale airs on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Fans hoping to catch the top seven singers perform on May 7 won’t see Lionel Richie or Katy Perry judging. The two singers are headed to King Charles’ coronation — and two guest judges will take their place. Luke Bryan won’t tell fans who are taking Perry and Richie’s places just yet, but he did mention viewers should get excited about who they’ll see.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

