‘American Idol’: What Is Adam Lambert Doing in 2023?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues on with the top 10 singers on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Two head home from the top 12 after America’s votes are determined, and the singers also get a celebrity mentor — Adam Lambert. Fans know Lambert thanks to his past with American Idol. So, what is he up to in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Adam Lambert mentors in ‘American Idol’ 2023 — what is he doing now?

Adam Lambert from ‘American Idol’ | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The American Idol 2023 top 12 contestants are lucky to have Adam Lambert mentor them during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. So, what is the singer up to in 2023?

Lambert continues to sing with Queen in 2023. He’s collaborated as the lead singer for Queen since 2011, and he completed several worldwide tours with them from 2014 to 2023. Lambert will reportedly sing with Queen on the first night at the Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix in October. Queen follows The Killers, another notable band. The previous year’s headliners included Green Day and Ed Sheeran, so Lambert certainly has big shoes to fill.

Additionally, in 2023, Lambert released his fifth studio album “High Drama.”

As of 2022, Lambert was also working on a concept album for a musical. “I am working on a new album, a concept album, for a musical, actually, that I am creating, so that should be coming out probably next year,” he told BANG Showbiz, according to Music News. “I will be the star of the album it will be my voice so yes my album will be, that will be all me.”

He’s also excited to return to American Idol in 2023 and mentor the contestants. “The talent this year is crazy!” Lambert told Ryan Seacrest. “[Contestants] are maybe savvier then they might have been [14 years ago.] … I think these contestants are clever. They understand who and what they are.”

When was Adam Lambert on ‘American Idol’?

Adam Lambert reappears on American Idol 2023 14 years after he made his debut. He first auditioned for the show in 2008, and he competed during season 8 in 2009. Unfortunately, he didn’t win. He was runner-up to winner Kris Allen.

While American Idol opened doors for Lambert, it wasn’t all good. He told People about the homophobia and mental health struggles he faced after he competed. “It was never a secret,” he said. “During the live broadcast, there was no one asking me what my sexual preference was, and we weren’t allowed to do interviews during the show back then because they wanted to keep everyone on a level playing field.”

There was additional controversy when Lambert kissed his male bassist during a performance in the American Music Awards in 2009. “I remember doing an interview shortly after the show and them blurring my mouth as they replayed the clip,” he added. “But they showed Madonna and Britney Spears kissing [on the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards] without any censor. It was such a double standard.”

However, with that, he noted, “If you’re getting people talking, you’re winning on some level.”

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 season finale is coming soon

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

Adam Lambert helps coach the American Idol 2023 top 12 — and before fans know it, the finale will be here. ABC announces the top 10 singers on Sunday, April 30, and the top seven are then revealed on Monday, May 1. The top five are announced on Sunday, May 7, and the finale airs just a few weeks later on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Fans hoping to see their favorites get into the top 10 can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or in a text message.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.