Everything You Need to Know About ‘American Idol’ Runner-up Adam Lambert’s Upcoming Album ‘High Drama’

After placing as a runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Adam Lambert has become one of the most popular contestants in American Idol history. The singer has released studio albums of his own and frequently performed as the lead vocalist in Queen. On Feb. 24, Lambert will release a studio album called High Drama. Here’s what to know about the album.

Adam Lambert’s album ‘High Drama’ will be filled with covers

High Drama will be Lambert’s fifth studio album. What sets High Drama apart from Lambert’s past work is that Lambert will cover other artists’ songs on the album instead of releasing new songs of his own. However, Lambert’s covers on High Drama will all be renditions unique to Lambert’s artistry.

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, Lambert explained why he chose to release an album of covers.

“Well, I decided that it was time to do an album of covers. I think the response to my cover of ‘Believe’ by Cher at the Kennedy Center was so good, people really seemed to love it,” the singer said.

He continued, “What I did with that was I flipped it from the upbeat dance original to an emotional ballad with strings. So, I wanted to take a similar approach with this album, in taking the songs and changing them up drastically.”

Adam Lambert will cover Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey songs

Lambert’s High Drama album will feature covers of older classics and covers of songs by modern artists. On High Drama, Lambert will cover “Getting Older” by Billie Eilish and “West Coast” by Lana Del Rey.

“I knew I was interested in covering a Billie song, because she’s an amazing artist and super original, which is so impressive, especially nowadays when there’s so much music out there. I was listening to her recent album and the first track on there is ‘Getting Older’. It’s a very understated performance and recording and the lyrics really struck me,” Lambert told Wonderland Magazine.

Lambert has already shared his cover of “Getting Older” with the world, and he teased that his cover of “West Coast” will resemble a “Led Zeppelin type song.”

“With ‘West Coast’, it is my favourite Lana song, for sure. I find it very sexy. Being that I am from the West Coast myself, I thought it was appropriate. The idea behind the way we created the track was, I heard the blues guitar in the original and I thought well, if we make that a bit heavier and real electric all of a sudden it almost turns into a sort of Led Zepplin type song and I thought that’d be a really cool flavour to add to the album, something sort of heavy and intense,” the singer told Wonderland Magazine.

‘High Drama’ has 11 songs

In total, Lambert will cover 11 different songs on High Drama. The complete tracklist for the album can be viewed below.

High Drama tracklist:

“Holding Out For a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler “Chandelier” by Sia “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran “Getting Older” by Billie Eilish “I Can’t Stand the Rain” by Ann Peebles “West Coast” by Lana Del Rey “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me” by Culture Club “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon “My Attic” by Pink “I’m a Man” by Jobriath “Mad About The Boy” by Noel Coward

High Drama will be available on streaming and music-purchasing platforms plus stores where music is sold on Feb. 24.