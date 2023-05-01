‘American Idol’ 2023 Schedule: When Are the Top 7 Revealed?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continued with the top 10 contestants on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Viewers voted during the show in the hopes that their favorites would make it from the top 12 to the top 10. Now, it’s time to think about the top seven contestants. When are the top seven revealed? Here’s what to know about the American Idol schedule.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 10 contestants.]

Iam Tongi in ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ 2023 schedule: Here’s when the top 7 are revealed

The American Idol 2023 schedule notes that fans will see the top seven whittled down from the top 10 on Monday, May 1, 2023, according to Mjsbigblog. The episode on May 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET.

It’s likely that the top seven format will look the same as the top 10 format. On Sunday, April 30, the top 12 singers performed, and votes voted during the show for whom they hoped to see in the top 10. Then, the top 10 will perform and hopefully get into the top seven using the same live voting system.

The episode airing on May 1, 2023, also marks the “Judges Song Contest” this season. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan give the top 10 performers song suggestions and the singers then choose a song from those suggestions to sing in the hopes of moving forward.

The top 10 were revealed on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Viewers can look forward to seeing the top 10 contestants attempt to advance into the top seven contestants on May 1, 2023, according to the American Idol 2023 schedule.

So, who made it into the top 10? Colin Stough, Haven Madison, Iam Tongi, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Oliver Steele, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, Wé Ani, and Zachariah Smith reportedly received enough votes to continue performing and fight for a spot in the top seven.

Unfortunately, two performers didn’t make it into the top top 10. Nutsa and Lucy Love head home after initially getting saved by the judges for the top 12.

How to vote for the ‘American Idol’ top 7

Viewers have all the say in who makes it into the American Idol 2023 top seven contestants. During the show, fans can vote via AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text message. Viewers must be over the age of 16 and living in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands to vote online or on the app.

The top seven contestants perform in the hopes of getting into the top five on Sunday, May 7, 2023, according to the American Idol 2023 schedule. The top five then go on to perform on Sunday, May 14, 2023, for Disney Night. The finale airs on May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

