‘American Idol’ 2023 Schedule: When Are the Top 10 Revealed?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top 12 contestants have finally been announced. And fans are surprised by some of the singers moving forward. Now, viewers can look forward to seeing who makes it into the top 10. Here’s what the American Idol 2023 schedule looks like for the top 10 contestants.

‘American Idol’ 2023 schedule: The top 10 are revealed on Sunday, April 30, 2023

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

According to the American Idol 2023 schedule, ABC reveals the top 10 contestants on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, viewers saw who made it into the top 12. America chose 10 of the top 12 singers, and the judges chose two wildcards to join the competition to round out the 12. The judges chose to push Lucy Love and Nutsa as the wildcards.

The other contestants who made it into the top 12 are Wé McDonald, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Tyson Venegas, Colin Stough, Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, Iam Tongi, Zacharias Smith, and Megan Danielle.

Eight contestants went home from the top 20 to make the top 12. The contestants eliminated from the top 20 were Michael Williams, Hannah Nicolaisen, Mariah Faith, Nailya Serenity, Paige Anne, Matt Wilson, Kaeyra, and Olivia Soli.

Adam Lambert mentors on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

In addition to the top 10 announcement on Sunday, April 30, the American Idol 2023 schedule notes it’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. Viewers can expect to hear the singers belting out their favorite rock tunes. Additionally, Adam Lambert arrives to guest mentor the remaining singers.

Lambert has sustained an ultra-successful career after first appearing on American Idol Season 8. While he didn’t win the season, he still released three solo albums before moving on to perform with Queen as a lead vocalist in 2011, Smooth Radio reports. In total, he’s sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles. He continues to prove the up-and-coming singers this season can utilize his advice.

American Idol 2023 already saw two other guest mentors — Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus. Previous winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl — two extremely successful post-Idol performers — also hit the stage this season.

Fans have song predictions for the ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 10

Viewers can’t wait to see what songs the American Idol 2023 top 10 choose for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. So far, fans on Reddit have their guesses and hopes.

“Still waiting for Oliver [Steele] to finally sing ‘One’ by U2,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Iam [Tongi], I want him to sing ‘American Pie,'” another fan wrote.

“Nutsa — I want her to do ‘Creep,’ but she won’t,” another fan suggested.

Other suggestions included “Purple Rain” for Nutsa or Wé McDonald, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Iam Tongi, and “Piece of My Heart” for Megan Danielle.

Some fans think Megan will have an advantage this round, too, as her voice is suited for rock songs. Many other contestants moving forward lean toward sounding much more country, so they might not nail the rock hits as well as the other competitors.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.