‘American Idol’ 2023: Top 3 Contestants After Top 10 Reveal, According to Facebook Likes

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top 10 contestants have officially been revealed, and fans are excited to see who made it down from the top 12. Some viewers are extremely happy with the results, but others find the top 10 singers quite surprising. According to Facebook, a few singers clearly have a bigger fanbase than others. Here’s who’s winning on social media.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 10 contestants.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The top 3 most popular contestants after the ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 10 reveal

Fans clearly have their favorites following the American Idol 2023 top 10 reveal — one contestant might have the whole competition in the bag. According to a fan on Reddit, Iam Tongi had nearly 35,000 “likes” on Facebook after his stellar performance during the top 10 reveal on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Tyson Venegas had the next highest number of “likes” with over 6,000, and Wé Ani had the third highest with 5,400 “likes.”

It’s clear fans can expect to see Iam continue until the end. The judges adore the Hawaiian native, and fans have loved him since the beginning of the competition. As for Tyson, he received a Platinum Ticket, which proves he has the singing chops to make it to the finals. And Wé has experience on stage thanks to her previous time on The Voice Season 11, where she placed third.

“I hope Wé or Megan wins, but it’s looking like Iam or Tyson. Can’t be too mad about any of those,” a fan on Reddit noted.

“Iam is the favorite by far at the moment,” another fan wrote. “I just hope he can have some more variety.”

Who’s in the ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 10?

Viewers voted on the American Idol 2023 top 10 on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The top 12 contestants received expert guidance from American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who now sings and tours with Queen.

The top 10 singers are:

Colin Stough, 18

Haven Madison, 17

Iam Tongi, 18

Marybeth Byrd, 21

Megan Danielle, 20

Oliver Steele, 25

Tyson Venegas, 17

Warren Peay, 24

Wé Ani, 23

Zachariah Smith, 19



Unfortunately, Nutsa and Lucy Love went home. Both women were saved by the judges to get into the top 12, but they couldn’t capture the audience enough to get their votes for the top 10.

Three more contestants head home next. Given the poll on Reddit, it looks like Marybeth, Oliver, and Haven might face elimination. The singers had the least number of Facebook “likes” following their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night performances.

The top 7 contestants are revealed on Monday, May 1

The glory of making it into the American Idol 2023 top 10 is short-lived for the singers, as ABC announces the top seven singers on Monday, May 1, 2023. On Sunday, April 30, 2023, viewers voted live as the top 12 sang, and host Ryan Seacrest announced the top 10 by the end of the episode. It seems likely that the top seven works the same way. Viewers clamoring to see their favorites continue hitting the stage must tune in live to vote.

Some fans think the top seven will actually turn into a top eight. During the top 10 announcement episode, Seacrest noted eight contestants will move forward. This has prompted some fans on Reddit to believe that the judges will choose a wild card to move forward after America votes on their top seven.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

