‘American Idol’ 2023: Alanis Morissette’s Age and Net Worth in 2023

ABC’s American Idol 2023 fans are ecstatic to hear that Alanis Morissette will take over judging duties in Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s absence. She and pop superstar Ed Sheeran step in as Perry and Richie perform for King Charles III’s coronation. So, what is Alanis Morissette’s age and net worth in 2023? Here’s what to know about the music icon.

What is Alanis Morissette’s age in 2023?

Alanis Morissette turns 49 years old on June 1, 2023. The star was born in 1974 and released her debut album, Alanis, in 1991. She was just 17 years old at the time. Alanis, which she co-wrote with producer Leslie Howe, went platinum.

Back in 2008, Morissette spoke to Women’s Health about growing older and the changes she was already noticing at that time. She was around 34 years old. “I’m fascinated by aging and how a woman’s body changes,” she said, according to People. “I don’t want to spend the next 50 years of my life trying to hide those changes. There’s something very relaxing about watching it unfold instead of fighting it the whole way.”

At the time, she toured to promote her album, Flavors of Entanglement. But she also grew dedicated to physical fitness. She loved kickboxing and dancing as well as playing volleyball and basketball. “Doing the same thing every day is not right for my temperament,” she added.

As for what she’s doing in 2023, she’s guest-judging and mentoring the top eight on American Idol 2023. Her most well-known album, Jagged Little Pill, became a Broadway musical in 2018 and concluded in 2021. And she toured the iconic album for its 25th anniversary in 2022.

What is Alanis Morissette’s net worth in 2023?

Alanis Morissette has a net worth of $60 million in 2023.

Morissette found major success in her youth, but she continues to make music in her 40s. Her last album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, was released in 2020. She also accrued income from small acting roles. It’s unclear if American Idol 2023 will pay her for guest mentoring.

With that said, the bulk of Morissette’s income came from her success in the ’90s. She’s sold 75 million albums in total, and around 60 million of these albums happened in the ’90s.

Unfortunately, Morissette’s net worth could be even higher if she didn’t work with business manager Jonathan Schwartz. Schwartz was sentenced to several years in prison after withdrawing funds from several celebrity clients — and he worked for Morissette. “I am a convicted felon who has fully accepted responsibility and pleaded guilty to federal charges related to my embezzling over $7 million from my clients and business partners over a six-year period and not paying tax on it,” Schwartz stated in a public letter.

She’s helping mentor the ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 8 for duets on Ed Sheeran’s songs

The top eight American Idol 2023 contestants receiving guest mentoring from Alanis Morissette are Wé Ani, Iam Tongi, Haven Madison, Zachariah Smith, Warren Peay, Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, and Oliver Steele. While they only receive the star’s guidance for one performance, Morissette will surely help them hone their power and hopefully get into the top five.

Ed Sheeran also guest stars during the top eight performances airing on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The top eight will pair up to sing duets of Sheeran’s songs.

Viewers can vote for the top five singers during the episode, and the top five are revealed by the end of the episode.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

