‘American Idol’ 2023: When Do Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Return?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues on with the top eight singers. The top eight take to the stage on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to fight for their spot in the top five — but two judges are missing. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie typically watch the singers and give feedback during each episode, but they’ll be at King Charles’ coronation concert instead. So, when do Perry and Richie return?

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return to ‘American Idol’ 2023 for the top 5 performances

‘American Idol’ 2023 judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie | ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol 2023 top eight performers take to the stage on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The top eight, which includes Wé Ani, Iam Tongi, Haven Madison, Zachariah Smith, Warren Peay, Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, and Oliver Steele, were pushed forward from the top 10 on Monday, May 1. Tyson Venegas and Marybeth Byrd didn’t make the top eight and went home.

The top eight sing on Sunday, May 7, to hopefully make it into the top five performers. Viewers will find out who makes it into the top five by the end of the episode. While Luke Bryan will be there to critique and give feedback to the singers, the other two judges — Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — won’t be. Perry and Richie were asked to perform for King Charles III’s coronation concert, so they will miss the American Idol 2023 top five singer announcement. The coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

As for when Perry and Richie return, fans can expect to see them back on Sunday, May 14, 2023. There’s reportedly not a new episode of American Idol 2023 airing on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are performing for King Charles’ coronation

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie might not get the chance to see the American Idol 2023 top eight perform to get into the top five, but they do get to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Perry has a friendship with King Charles III, which certainly helped her attain her spot in the coronation concert. She first met Charles in Mumbai in 2019, and by 2020, Charles appointed her as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust. While Perry isn’t British or Asian, Charles gave her the position because of her “longstanding commitment to charitable causes around the world.”

Richie also has a connection to Charles. Charles appointed Richie as the first global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, which is a charity started by Charles in 1976.

While Perry and Richie are missing from American Idol 2023, fans can get excited about their guest replacements. Music legend Alanis Morissette is set to mentor the top eight contestants on Sunday, May 7. Ultra-popular star Ed Sheeran also takes to the judge’s table and offers feedback.

Only a few episodes remain until the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale

With the American Idol 2023 top five singers announced on Sunday, May 7, the finale is just around the corner. As stated previously, ABC doesn’t air a new episode on Monday, May 8. The next new episode airs on Sunday, May 14. The top five take the stage for Disney Night.

Then, the Journey to the Finale airs on Monday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET. Finally, viewers can expect to see the American Idol 2023 finale air on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the typical 8 p.m. ET timeslot.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

