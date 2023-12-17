Jenelle Evans is very angry with Barbara Evans right now. he former 'Teen Mom 2' star accused her mother of selling fake stories to the media before calling her jealous.

Earlier this month, we reported that Jenelle Evans had been slapped with a gag order by the courts. The former Teen Mom 2 star was advised not to speak about her eldest son, Jace Evans, or the ongoing child abuse case against her husband, David Eason. Evans took that suggestion under advisement, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely staying off social media. She has plenty of other issues to complain about. Recently, Jenelle took to Facebook to grumble about her mom, Barbara Evans. In a Facebook post, she accused Barbara of selling stories about her and suggested her mother was “jealous.” Followers quickly dragged her in the comments.

Jenelle Evans hit with a gag order in child abuse case

David Eason is accused of abusing Jace Evans, Jenelle’s eldest son, after the teen moved in with the troubled couple in March 2023. Jace has since been placed in a different environment, but according to several reports, Jenelle’s social media musings about the case and Jace’s mental health were troubling the teen. A judge ordered the former reality TV star to stay quiet. Everyone involved in the case was instructed to do the same.

Following news of the gag order, the U.S. Sun contacted Andrew Lewis, Jace Evans’ biological father. Lewis, who has not been actively involved in the teen’s life since birth, stated that he was not allowed to speak on the matter, seemingly confirming that a gag order was issued.

Jenelle is talking about her mother instead of Jace now

While Jenelle Evans has abided by the gag order regarding Jace Evans and David Eason’s child abuse case, she can’t stay quiet on social media for too long. Apparently, she’s very angry about the gag order. This week, rumors surfaced that Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, approached Barbara Evans and threatened her over the gag order placed on the case.

Jenelle Evans and Barbara Evans | KeithJMA/Star Max/GC Images

The story first appeared on the TeenMomFanz Instagram page. According to the post, an insider informed the outlet that Jenelle and David took to threatening the elder Evans in a “fit of rage” over the gag order. The insider told the outlet that the 70-year-old grandmother is considering seeking a protective order against the troubled duo.

There is no official documentation to corroborate the story, but Jenelle Evans is proving that she is steaming mad at her mother. Following the post, Evans took to Facebook to accuse her mother of “selling” a “fake” story to the fan page. She went on to claim her mother was “jealous” of her and was hellbent on making her life more difficult. She was dragged in the comments.

Followers told Jenelle Evans exactly what she didn’t want to hear

While Jenelle Evans has plenty of Facebook followers, it doesn’t seem like she has many fans. Dozens of followers came to Barbara’s defense in the comment section of Jenelle’s post. Several pointed out that they were unsure of what Barbara would be jealous of. Other users pointed out that Barbara has been hypercritical of Jenelle’s romantic partners because Jenelle picks terrible partners. Even more followers pointed out that Jenelle had, once again, picked David Eason over her children. Evans has not returned to defend herself further.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It is unclear where Jace Evans is currently living. The 14-year-old’s physical and mental health are top priorities for the courts. Before moving in with Jenelle and David in March, Jace resided with Barbara Evans from the time he was an infant. The teen was placed back in her care following the child abuse allegations. An additional runaway attempt prompted CPS to intervene in his placement.