The estate used as Woodstone Mansion in 'Ghosts' is located in a town about an hour away from Montreal, Canada.

It is safe to say that Ghosts is a hit for CBS. In the series, Sam gains the ability to see spirits after a near-death experience. The home she and her husband, Jay, have recently moved into has no shortage of spirits for her to interact with. While the series is ultimately about the living couple and the home’s spirits, the house itself, Woodstone Mansion, has become something of a character. As we dive into season three, we can’t help but wonder where Woodstone Mansion is located. We have all the details.

Where is ‘Ghosts’ set?

Sam and Jay initially resided in New York City but moved to a sprawling estate in upstate New York when Sam learned she was the only heir to the family home. The mansion is located in Ulster County in the series. Ulster County is a rural New York county about two hours north of New York City proper.

Devan Chandler Long and Asher Grodman as Thorfinn and Trevor on ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

While the show isn’t filmed in Ulster County, New York, a fair bit of research has been done into the series. Nestled along the banks of the Hudson River, Ulster County is best known for its landscapes and rich history. The series carefully includes information about the region.

Where is the actual house from ‘Ghosts’?

Sam and Jay’s house is supposed to be in Ulster County, New York, but the show is filmed elsewhere. Exterior shots of Woodstone Mansion aren’t even shot in the United States. Instead, an estate outside of Montreal, Quebec, is used for the show.

Hetty | Cliff Lipson/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

While CBS has never officially announced where the iconic mansion is actually located, fans have done a lot of leg work to figure it out. According to Reddit users, Woodstone Mansion is actually known as Chateau Valmont. The home is located in Montebello, about an hour outside Montreal.

‘Ghosts’: Where are interior shots filmed?

While Chateau Valmont in Montebello is used for exterior scenes for Ghosts, the interior is not used for production. According to several sources, the cast and crew head to a soundstage in Montreal to film any interior scenes. They only appear at Chateau Valmont for scenes immediately outside of the house.

Rose McIver as Samantha in ‘Ghosts’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

That wasn’t the case for the pilot, though. Entertainment Tonight shared a tour of the set. During a chat, Utkarsh Ambudkar, the actor who plays Jay, revealed the cast used a different home to film the pilot episode. He said that all interior scenes were filmed in a house in California. Once CBS picked up the show, production was moved to Canada.