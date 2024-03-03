'Ghosts' star, Rose McIver is pregnant with her first child. Her character, Sam, won't be welcoming a baby on the series, though.

Season 3 of Ghosts kicked off with a big reveal. The cast was making announcements ahead of the season’s premiere, though. In January, Rose McIver, the actor who portrays Sam, took to Instagram to make a big announcement of her own. She revealed that she and her husband, George Byrne, are expecting their first child together. Fans were thrilled by the news, but McIver’s pregnancy did raise a few questions. Most importantly, Ghosts fans wanted to know if the series, which premiered its third season in February, would write Rose McIver’s pregnancy into the season. We have the answer.

Rose McIver’s pregnancy has not been written into ‘Ghosts’

Rose McIver is preparing to welcome her first child into the world, but her character won’t be doing the same. When Rose McIver appeared visibly pregnant at the Golden Globe Awards, fans quickly assumed that season 3 of Ghosts would have a pregnancy storyline. It will not.

In a chat with TV Insider, Ghosts showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port revealed they had no intention of writing McIver’s pregnancy into the series. At least there won’t be any kids at Woodstone Mansion right now.

The pregnancy won’t change anything about the season, apparently. Considering the filming schedule, they both said the production team doesn’t foresee any availability issues for McIver. Instead of writing the pregnancy into the show, they will simply work around it.

McIver was open to announcing her pregnancy to the world, but that’s where the details stopped. She did not reveal when she is due or the gender of her upcoming baby. It looks like fans will need to wait for a surprise birth announcement.

It doesn’t look like kids will come up for Sam and Jay anytime soon

Wiseman’s statement seems to be about more than McIver’s current pregnancy. From the sounds of things, Sam and Jay won’t be welcoming children anytime soon, if at all. Wiseman noted that there are no plans for the duo to have children, at least right now. Wiseman and Port said it would be too early to introduce such a big change.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

That is probably a wise decision. While several shows successfully integrated children into storylines after the series was established, it still is a hard sell. More often than not, adding a new baby to a show feels a bit like a death blow, especially for a series that isn’t heavily focused on family dynamics. For a show like Ghosts, adding a newborn to Woodstone Mansion would feel a bit strange.