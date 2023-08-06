The ghosts of Woodstone Mansion all lived in different time periods. We've collected a guide to each Ghost and exactly when they lived and died.

When Sam and Jay inherited Woodstone Mansion, they got more than they bargained for. We are talking about something other than the costly renovations, although those have added up over the last two seasons of Ghosts, too. Sam and Jay inherited a cast of complex and quirky ghosts along with Woodstone Mansion. While the spirits that haunt Woodstone keep the comedy series fresh, it can be hard to keep up with who is who. We’ve collected a cheat sheet ahead of season 3, so you’ll know exactly when each ghost lived and died.

Thorfin spent 500 years as the lone ghost of Woodstone Mansion

Thorfinn was the first spirit to inhabit Woodstone Mansion. Thor, along with his Viking shipmates, was exploring the area around Woodstone Mansion when he was separated from his group. He was eventually left behind.

The cast of ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

While Thor managed to survive for some time on his own, he was eventually struck by lightning and died where Woodstone Mansion was later erected. He died around 1007, according to Fandom. While Thor never revealed his birthday, he was married with a child when he embarked on his voyage. He also told the group that he was 35 when he died. He was probably born in or around 972.

Sasappis became the second ghost at Woodstone Mansion

Five hundred years after Thorfinn was struck by lightning, he finally found a friendly spirit. Sasappis is a Lenape spirit who remains a bit of a mystery to Ghosts fans. While Sass revealed that he wanted to become a storyteller and died before telling his first tale, he has shared little else.

It is largely believed that Sass likely died as a teenager, sometime in the early 1500s. When he was born and how he died has not yet been addressed in the series. Season 3 could potentially delve into Sasapiss’ background.

200 years later, Isaac became a spirit

Isaac Higgintoot, a revolutionary war ghost, has a unique ghostly talent. The war veteran omits a foul odor when a living person walks through him. The smell is associated with the way he died.

Isaac died of dysentery in 1777. While Isaac never shared when he was born, it’s largely assumed by fans that he was around 40 at the time of his death. He would have been born sometime in the 1730s if that is, in fact, accurate.

Hetty, Woodstone Mansion’s owner, lived during the late 1800s and became a ghost around the turn of the century.

While Hetty has yet to share the cause of her death, some Ghosts fans believe a drug overdose may have been the cause of her demise. Hetty has also never explicitly stated when she was born, but some context clues give fans a general idea of the period in which she lived.

Hetty was born to robber barons. The term was not popularized until 1870, so Hetty was likely born around that time. She stated that she watched her children grow into adulthood without her around and that she was married off as part of a property deal. In the late 1800s, the average age of marriage for women was 22 years old. If we assume Hetty had several children during her marriage, she was likely in her mid to late 20s when they were born. If she died when her children were teens, she was probably in her early 40s when she became a spirit. The year would have been around 1910.

Alberta was alive during the prohibition era

Albert and Hetty didn’t cross paths, but the two spirits lived in similar eras. Alberta died, after being poisoned by Hetty’s son, Thomas, in 1928. While Ghosts fans learned the most about Alberta’s life and her traumatic death, she never revealed how old she was when she died.

Despite that, it’s easy to make an educated guess about her age. Considering the fact that she was a singer who was unmarried but in a long-term relationship, we can assume Alberta was probably in her mid to late 20s at the time of her death. She likely was born around 1900.

Flower was a child of the 1960s, as her name would suggest

Flower, whose real name was Susan, leaned hard into hippie culture and was believed to be in her 20s at the time of her death. She died in 1969 after leaving a cult, which means she was born sometime in the 1940s.

Her death, by bear attack, might be one of the stranger deaths of Ghosts, but what happened after is more bizarre. Flower was killed in front of her lover, Ira Klein. After her death, Ira went on to open an organic coffee company. The company, Daisy’s Coffee Shop, was named in honor of Flower since Ira knew her as Daisy. The shop later expanded with several franchises. Flower becoming one of the Woodstone Mansion ghosts has been explored more than once.

Pete died in an accident in 1985, and Stephanie was killed in the 1980s, as well

Pete and Stephanie both died in the 1980s but in much different ways. The famed scout leader was in his 30s when an arrow from one of his scouts missed its target and hit him in the neck. He died in the accident. He was likely born around 1950.

Stephanie was murdered by a serial killer on her prom night. While the exact year is not given, her prom look was inspired by Madonna. Stephanie’s particular look, including the heavily teased hair, was popular from 1984 until 1988. Assuming Stephanie was 18 in 1987, she was born in 1969, just like Trevor.

Trevor is the most recent spirit to inhabit the mansion

Trevor is the most recent ghost to join Woodstone Mansion. He died in the late 1990s or early 2000s. Trevor’s death came after a boys’ trip to Woodstone Mansion. He, with his finance “bros,” was partying when he mixed an unknown pill with alcohol, resulting in an adverse reaction. Trevor’s death is one of the more tragic because his friends refused to call for help.

He, too, was born in 1969, as Stephanie once pointed out. That means Trevor would have been around 30 when he died, pantsless and abandoned by his friends.

Chip Zein as Lenny, Asher Grodman as Trevor, and Laraine Newman as Esther | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

Season 3 of Ghosts is planned for a fall 2023 release. The current SAG-AFTRA strike could influence when the season 3 premiere airs, though. CBS has yet to offer a release date for the blockbuster hit.