Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Anniversary Photo Has Some People Seriously Worried About the Princess

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 13 years of marriage; the prince and princess shared an image from their wedding to Instagram on April 29, but people immediately found something deeply concerning about the photo.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for 13 years. The couple tied the knot back in 2011 in a televised ceremony that was watched by millions — and at that point, they had been together for almost a decade.

Each year, the couple’s social media accounts share an image of the two to celebrate their anniversary. But with Kate out of the spotlight for so long, one detail about this year’s photo has some people seriously worried about the princess.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a kiss on their wedding day | John Stillwell/WPA/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s black and white anniversary photo is worrying to some

As expected, William and Kate shared an image from their wedding to Instagram to mark 13 years of marriage. But one thing about this year’s image has differed from others: It was shared in black and white. And the decision to do so has some people reading into it. Rather than share a color image, William and Kate went with a style that some saw as worrying — suggesting it was meant to mourn the princess. The comments section of the photo was quickly filled with people voicing concern.

“Why black and white? Omg I almost faint [sic],” one person commented; the comment quickly received thousands of likes.

“You DO NOT post b&w [black and white] pics of your missing wife like that if she’s not dead, man,” another person wrote.

“The PR team has issues. You know the situation, so posting photos in black & white is going to ring unnecessary alarm bells,” someone else said.

Comments have continued to fill the couple’s Instagram page, with a number of people also saying that others are overreacting and there is nothing to worry about. Another user called out the Wales couple for constantly posting old photos of the family and not sharing any updated images of the princess.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Could Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PR team be acting intentionally?

While the conspiracy theories have been getting out of hand, the black and white photo does seem like an odd choice when William and Kate almost never post images in that style. We can’t help but wonder if the couple’s PR team knew it would bring attention to the prince and princess, and perhaps it was meant to get them back in the news (alright, that might be a stretch — but maybe?).

While the timing to veer off course and share a black and white photo might seem odd, Kate and her team have made it clear that she wants privacy while she undergoes cancer treatment. She might not be in any mood to take updated photos, and who can blame her? At this point, all we know is that the princess is receiving treatment, and if the palace had more to share about the situation, they would.