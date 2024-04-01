Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, but one expert explains why she waited so long. Plus, someone else might have inspired her to share the news.

Kate Middleton shocked the world when she announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate had been laying low for a couple of months after undergoing abdominal surgery, but the conspiracy theories surrounding her royal absence led her to come forward and be more upfront about what she was going through.

People have analyzed the princess’ video, and one royal expert has suggested the real reason Kate waited to share her diagnosis. Plus, it’s possible someone inspired her to share.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton didn’t share her diagnosis right away

Of course, Kate and Prince William likely wanted some privacy as they processed the news. The two have three young children, and Kate even said in her announcement video that she and William needed to find the best and most “appropriate” way to explain to them what was happening. But one royal expert analyzed the situation and added an interesting point: the fact that cancer isn’t common in the royal family.

“We haven’t heard about royals with cancer very often at all,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express. That brief sentence might help explain why Kate waited so long. Although King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year as well, it’s not common for such high-profile royal family members to be diagnosed with something so serious.

Sarah Ferguson revealed in summer 2023 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and while she is in remission today, she later announced in early 2024 that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. Another royal woman (although Fergie technically isn’t a working royal, she is still the Duchess of York) having gone through not one but two cancer diagnoses might have inspired Kate to share more of her story.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It’s unclear when Kate Middleton might return to royal duties

Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy, and she is taking time away from royal duties — her team has not yet said when or if she will return. Kate has remained silent on what type of cancer she has, its stage, and her overall treatment plan, though she did reveal the chemotherapy.

Kate is first in line for the role of queen because her husband, William, will take the throne behind his father. At the moment, there is no understanding of what Charles’ situation looks like and whether he will make a full return to royal duties or essentially retire from the position of monarch. If he can prolong being king, he likely would do so in order for Kate to get proper treatment before she becomes queen.

The Princess of Wales asked for privacy while she undergoes treatment, and she did not attend Easter church services; she is reportedly spending time with her husband and kids.