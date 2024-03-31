'The Middletons are clearly a very, very important part of her and William’s life,' a commentator said of Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton is getting support from friends, Prince William, and other royals as she navigates her cancer diagnosis. A commentator says, however, the support of the Middleton family is key. Ahead, the “under the radar” support for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids from Kate’s parents, brother, and sister.

The Middleton family is ‘pivotal’ to Kate and Prince William’s lives amid the cancer diagnosis

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Kate’s close relationship with her parents and siblings is more important due to her cancer diagnosis.

“We know that she’s got a very close and support[ive] family,” he said (via The Sun). “And secondly, that the support is under the radar. The Middletons are clearly a very, very important part of her and William’s life. At the moment, absolutely pivotal, I would say.”

Kate’s mother and father are Carole and Michael Middleton. Her siblings are Pippa Middleton Matthews, 40, and James Middleton, 36.

“We know that there is a tremendously strong bond between her mother [and] her parents, also siblings,” he continued. “And also that they live in close proximity or relatively close proximity. So yes, absolutely, I think that this is important.”

William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Kate’s parents live in Berkshire, England, as do Pippa and James.

“I think the Middletons will be her rock, and they will be also tremendously helpful … especially regarding the children,” the commentator said in reference to George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Middleton didn’t mention her parents or siblings in her announcement video

Kate’s support from her parents and siblings is apparently so “under the radar,” as Fitzwilliams put it, that she didn’t mention them in her announcement. In the rare video statement on March 22, 2024, Kate said nothing about Carole, Michael, Pippa, or James.

Nor did she mention any other British royals, such as King Charles III, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, or Queen Camilla, both of whom are reported to have been a source of support.

Instead, Kate mentioned only her immediate family — William and their children — by name in the video. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance,” she said.

As for the kids, Kate shared it’s been important to her and William to “explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits,” she added.

Meanwhile, the only ones among Kate’s parents and siblings to address her cancer diagnosis publicly have been her brother, James.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” he captioned a never-before-seen photo of him and Kate as kids on Instagram.

Carole Middleton is reportedly the ‘driving force’ holding Kate, Prince William, and their kids ‘together’

Kate’s mom, Carole, has reportedly become a “Mary Poppins-like figure” to the Wales family. “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty,” a source close to the Middletons told The Independent.

Not only has she taken her grandchildren, George, Charlotte, and Louis “to school sports matches,” Carole’s “given them endless support,” making her a “real Mary Poppins-like figure.”

The source went on to describe how the 69-year-old has given William, Kate, and their kids the “three R’s.” Carole’s “come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news.”

“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar,” they added.