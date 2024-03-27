Carole Middleton has 'been a real Mary Poppins-like figure' to her daughter, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the Wales family, according to a report.

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, is a big help to the Wales family. The 69-year-old is supporting the family of five through the future queen’s cancer diagnosis. A source close to the Middletons says the Princess of Wales’ mom, Carole, is “keeping the family together.”

Carole Middleton is holding William and Kate’s family ‘together’

Kate’s mom is supporting Prince William, Kate, and their three kids, according to a report from The Independent. Believed to be one of the first to learn of Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Carole is “keeping the family together.”

“Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together,” a source close to the Middletons said. And doing so “with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.”

That’s meant spending more time with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis, and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches, and given them endless support,” they said. “She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”

Indeed, Carole has been seen alongside Kate — in a paparazzi photo — believed to be doing school drop-off.

Kate announced tests following her January 2024 abdominal surgery “found cancer had been present” in a short video on March 22, 2024. However, she didn’t reveal the type. Now she’s in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy.”

She didn’t mention her mom in the video, only her immediate family. Kate called the Prince of Wales by name for being a “great source of comfort and reassurance,’ as well as their kids.

Kate’s mom is giving the Wales family the ‘three R’s’

The source went on to describe Carole as giving William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis the “three R’s.”

“She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news.”

The 69-year-old is understood to have “stepped up mothering duties,” per the outlet. She’s taken George, Charlotte, and Louis to school. The young royals are students at Lambrook School, near their Windsor, England, family home of Adelaide Cottage.

Furthermore, Carole, “alongside her husband Michael, is immune from family politics and free to provide support wherever required.”

“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar,” the source added of Kate’s mom.

Others said to be helping out are Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, as well as William and Kate’s longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo.

It’s ‘taken time’ for Kate Middleton and Prince William to explain the cancer diagnosis to their children

In announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate shared things have “taken time.” Not only to recover from surgery and process the “huge shock” but also “most importantly” to explain the situation to her children.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she said in the video. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate went on to share a little bit of what she told George, Charlotte, and Louis. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Kate concluded by asking for “time, space, and privacy” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy treatment and “focus[es] on making a full recovery.”