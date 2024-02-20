As the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery, she has four women in her life she can turn to if she needs anything.

Royal fans were surprised when it was announced in January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) underwent abdominal surgery which required her to remain in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Prince William‘s wife is now home recovering which will take months as she had to cancel all her engagements through the end of March.

Kate has her husband, some staffers, other members of the royal family, and her own family who are a support system for her now as she’s on the mend. But she also has a tight-knit circle of friends who are rallying around her during this time.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: “One reason Kate has made such a success of her royal role is because she has a strong inner circle — and it extends way beyond her parents and siblings. But sometimes your oldest friends — who’ve been with you through thick and thin — are just the ticket. Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her schoolmates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way so they’ll know just how to help.”

According to Express, the princess’s four best friends are: Sophie Carter, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Lady Laura Meade, and Natasha Archer. Here’s a little more about them.

Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sophie Carter is someone who has been in Kate’s life and by her side for years as she is a close friend of the whole Middleton family. She has spent a number of holidays with Kate and her in-laws as well and has even joined the royals on their annual Christmas Day walk to church in Sandringham.

Carter is a godparent to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Emilia Jardine-Paterson

Emilia Jardine-Paterson attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Emilia Jardine-Paterson has often been referred to as “Kate’s best friend.” They attended Marlborough College together and have been close ever since. It’s been reported that Jardine-Paterson was in Prince William’s social circle since childhood and many credit her with introducing him and Kate’s at St. Andrew’s University. She’s also the person who flew to Ibiza with Kate when she needed some time away following her brief split from William in 2007.

Jardine-Paterson is one of the godparents of William and Kate’s oldest son, Prince George.

Lady Laura Meade

Lady Laura Meade attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Laura Meade is a very dear friend of Kate’s and her husband, James Meade, is a good friend of Prince William’s. He even delivered a speech at their 2011 royal wedding. These days, the Meades live near the Waleses’ Anmer Hall home in Norfolk so if Kate needs anything they’ll be close by to lend a helping hand.

Laura is one of Prince Louis’ godparents.

Natasha Archer

Kate Middleton’s assistant and stylist Natasha Archer carries luggage as she arrives at Tezpur Airport in India | Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

Natasha Archer is a trusted friend of Kate’s as well as her personal assistant and stylist. She’s worked with the princess for several years and they are said to be very close. Some have called her Kate’s “right-hand woman” and described their relationship as similar to that of the late Queen Elizabeth and her former dresser Angela Kelly.

Moreover, Archer was one of the people to visit Kate during her hospital stay as she was seen leaving the London Clinic in January.