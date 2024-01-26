After she recovers from abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales will regroup and let go of some things in her life that "don't make sense" anymore, according to a celebrity psychic.

Royal watchers were surprised when it was announced that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16 at the Private London Clinic. That announcement and how much time Prince William‘s wife needs to recover after the procedure has fueled speculation and worry about the princess’s health.

Now, a psychic is predicting what’s next for Kate following her recovery and why she’ll have to “cut ties” and say “goodbye” to some things that were once very important to her.

Palace’s statement about the princess’s recovery

Kate Middleton during the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the surgery, Kate canceled a number of her upcoming royal engagements and Kensington Palace released a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (March 31 in the U.K.).

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Psychic says it’s a ‘time of goodbyes’ for Kate

Kate Middleton waves to well-wishers as she leaves after viewing floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk | TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is revealing what’s ahead for Kate after reading the princess’s tarot and pulling a “Prince of Swords” card.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman said: “This is a time of goodbyes for Kate. She can see that some jobs and habits that she used to have, which made sense in the past, don’t make sense anymore, and she knows it’s time to cut any ties. She’ll be quietly stepping away from some organizations that she works with, which no longer feel aligned with her goals.

The psychic added: “Kate’s nature means that she’s busy even when she’s not busy, so this year she will find that spending time with friends or popping out to the shops whenever possible will provide a fun break from thinking too much.”