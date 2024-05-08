The '90s are back and so are many vintage dresses and archival pieces, ready to be worn by A-listers like Zendaya and Kendall Jenner.

What’s cooler than wearing haute-couture fashion to an incredible event? Wearing haute-couture fashion worn by iconic women of the ’90s. If anyone can pull off iconic vintage outfits, it’s the current crop of supermodels and A-list actors. See Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kendall Jenner, and more recycle these looks for a modern take on ’90s style:

Cindy Crawford models Ralph Lauren in 1991. Zendaya promotes ‘Challengers’ in 2024 | PL Gould/Images/Getty Images; Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Zendaya is the “it girl” of the fashion world right now. The 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon has pulled off dozens of head-turning looks as she promotes blockbuster hit Dune: Part Two and sports drama Challengers. On April 14, 2024, the 27-year-old donned a white halter minidress originally worn by Cindy Crawford during Ralph Lauren’s 1991 show at New York Fashion Week.

Givenchy show in 1997; Kendall Jenner on May 06, 2024 | Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Kendall Jenner walked the 2024 Met Gala carpet in an archival Givenchy piece never worn by another model. Although her afterparty look was worn before — during Paris Fashion Week 1997 — the 28-year-old looked stunning in Alexander McQueen’s ethereal Givenchy ’97 look.

Rabanne 1996; Anya Taylor-Joy at the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ premiere | Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Don Arnold/WireImage

The perfect look for the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy wore this menacing dress and headpiece on May 2, 2024. The Rabanne chain link dress originally debuted in January 1996, making this outfit almost the exact same age as Taylor-Joy. The Queen’s Gambit star pulled off the archival piece with grace and a whole lot of arrows.

A model wears Mugler in 1995. Zendaya at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere | Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Zendaya does it again. The Euphoria actor’s passion for archival fashion is evident in this cyborg suit from Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection. Thierry Mugler’s full-body metallic armor set includes plexiglass inserts, built-in gloves, and silver panels, according to W Magazine. Zendaya wore it to the Dune: Part Two world premiere on February 15, 2024. It marked nearly 25 years since a model debuted it on a ’90s runway.

Salma Hayek in 1997 Fire and Ice Ball. Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault at the 95th annual Academy Awards | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As she broke into Hollywood in the early ’90s, Salma Hayek Pinault debuted many gorgeous looks, including this crimson gown by Isaac Mizrahi. The Desperado actor attended the 1997 Fire & Ice Ball in the strapless A-line dress. Twenty-seven years later, her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault wore the piece to the Academy Awards. Arm in arm, Salma and Valentina matched in red at the 2024 Oscars.

English supermodel Kate Moss at the Elite Model Agency party in September 1993. Lila Moss at The Fashion Awards 2023 | Dave Benett/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Not the same dress, but certainly worth mentioning. Lila Moss donned a sheer slip dress at the Fashion Awards 2023 in London. Exactly 30 years prior, her mom, British model Kate Moss, wore a gauzy silver dress to a party in 1993. This sexy piece inspired Lila and Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka, who told Vogue, “The inspiration for this look came from the iconic Liza Bruce sheer slip dress worn by Kate in 1993. Lila is the perfect example of a young woman unafraid to set her own rules.”