The 2024 Met Gala was not Kendall Jenner‘s first rodeo. The supermodel effortlessly walked the garden-themed carpet with a carefree, lighthearted attitude, much like the 10-time Met Gala veteran she was. Although the world’s most prestigious fashion event isn’t new to the 28-year-old, her outfit certainly was. During her Vogue interview, Jenner confided that only a mannequin had worn her gown before May 6. See her Met Gala looks and angelic transition from dark to light for two afterparties — one with Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny’s role as a co-chair of the “Sleeping Beauties” Met Gala didn’t stop Jenner from attending. After calling it quits with the Puerto Rican rapper in December 2023, she posed for cameras solo on May 6. However, the pair certainly aren’t on bad terms. After breaking up, Jenner and Bad Bunny vacationed in Barbados with A-list friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala | Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

At the May 6 event, Jenner walked the famous Met steps in a dress from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection for Givenchy haute couture. Because the gown was in pristine condition, only ever appearing on a mannequin for the late ’90s presentation, Jenner could not alter it whatsoever. “It’s been sleeping for the last 25 years. It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty,'” Jenner told Vogue. “It’s such a special moment. I feel extremely honored that they’re allowing me to wear it.”

Kendall Jenner on May 06, 2024 in New York City | 1st photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; 2nd and 3rd: Gotham/Getty Images

The floor-length black gown showcased over 100,000 hand-embroidered brass and black beads and sequins, which took 500 hours. The tulle dress featured a cutout waist, sculpted collar, and gold trim. Jenner’s biggest fear: “Does it fit me?” Since tailoring was forbidden, the reality TV star was relieved to find it fit her “like a glove.”

Kendall Jenner departs The Carlyle Hotel and walks in Tribeca on May 07, 2024 | 1st photo: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd: Gotham/GC Images

Another perfect fit? Jenner’s first look for the Met Gala’s infamous afterparties. Post-gala, the 818 Tequila founder donned a white strapless mini dress — another archival Givenchy piece by Alexander McQueen. The necklace transformed into angel wings as the hemline cascaded from short in the front to long in the back. Jenner wore white strappy heels and unpinned her hair to let it flow loosely down her back.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Met Gala after party | 1st and 2nd photos: MEGA/GC Images; 3rd photo: Gotham/GC Images

Next? Jenner party-hopped in Tribeca. She changed dresses before landing at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Russo, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Carlos Nazario, and Renell Medra. There, ET spotted Jenner sitting next to Bad Bunny. The pair were all smiles as they sipped cocktails and laughed, notably cozied up against each other. Now, the rumors are flying. Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together?