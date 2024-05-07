Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are sparking dating rumors following their cozy night after the 2024 Met Gala. Are they rekindling their romance?

Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked to Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, since February 2023. The couple seemed to have fantastic chemistry, and fans loved that a Kardashian-Jenner family member was dating the rapper. Unfortunately, their romance didn’t last. However, they were allegedly seen getting flirty after the Met Gala in 2024. Are Jenner and Bad Bunny back together?

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together? They were seen flirting after the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can’t seem to get away from each other for too long. The couple sparked romance rumors in February 2023, as Jenner reportedly liked that Bad Bunny was different from other men she dated in the past. By March 2023, they were captured kissing on camera and fully making out in public by April 2023. The couple attended the Met Gala together in May 2023, making their relationship ultra-official in the public eye.

Despite their semi-public romance, Bad Bunny and Jenner kept their relationship as private as possible. However, reports rolled in by July 2023 that the couple was getting more serious.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other,” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious, and their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”

Unfortunately, Bad Bunny and Jenner couldn’t make their romance last. By December 2023, the couple reportedly split.

Are Bad Bunny and Jenner calling it quits forever? Fans of the couple hope for reconciliation after seeing photos of them after the 2024 Met Gala. The exes were caught smiling and chatting while sitting next to each other at a Met Gala afterparty. Jenner appeared to lean in close to Bad Bunny, indicating that there was still a lingering attraction between them.

So, does this mean the exes are back together? So far, neither Bad Bunny nor Jenner has commented on the rumors. But many fans hope they’ll stay in touch after getting cozy at the star-studded event.

Why did the couple stop dating?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemed like the perfect match. So, why did the couple break up? A source told Entertainment Tonight that their romance “fizzled out” over time.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” the source shared. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny left their romance on good terms, leading fans to believe they’d get back together when ready. There “isn’t any negativity between them, and they still want the best for one another,” the source added.

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” the insider said. “They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”

Kendall Jenner rebounded with Devin Booker after her break up with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner has gotten back together with exes in the past. She and Devin Booker sparked dating rumors just two months after her split from Bad Bunny. In February 2023, sources reported that Jenner and Booker were spending time together and taking their relationship slow as they rekindled their romance.

Jenner and Booker were first linked on Valentine’s Day 2021, and they reportedly broke up in 2022 due to their ultra-busy schedules. As of February 2024, a source shared with People that the couple was “definitely slowly navigating a restart.” It’s unclear where they stand in May 2024.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.