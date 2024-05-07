Breakup rumors are swirling around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after Chalamet skipped the 2024 Met Gala. Are they still together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem like an unlikely couple, but they’ve been romantically linked since April 2023. The couple manages to keep their relationship quiet and lowkey, often prompting suspicion from fans that they might not be dating at all. Recently, Jenner arrived at the Met Gala without Chalamet, making fans wonder if they broke up for good.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. The two stars come from extremely different walks of life, making their romance all the more interesting to fans. In 2024, photos only capture Jenner and Chalamet together occasionally. Many of the couple’s followers wondered whether they were keeping their relationship out of the spotlight or if they called it quits.

Break-up rumors plagued the couple following the 2024 Met Gala. Jenner arrived without Chalamet. So, could this mean the end of Jenner and Chalamet’s romance?

It seems unlikely that Jenner and Chalamet broke up. Chalamet is reportedly filming A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York and New Jersey. Previously, he only attended the Met Gala once in 2021, when he served as a co-chair for the event. As for Jenner, she’s known for attending the Met Gala with or without a man on her arm.

Additionally, an insider revealed to Life & Style in May 2024 that Jenner and Chalamet are more serious than ever about their relationship. “Kylie and Timmy are still together, in love, and it’s serious,” the source said.

Fans on Reddit commented on Chalamet’s Met Gala absence. “The only times we saw them this year so far are the Golden Globes (Jan. 7, 2024) and the ice cream date in Santa Monica, California (March 9, 2024),” a fan wrote. “They sneak around most of their relationship; that’s why people can be doubtful and think that they break up every weekend, but obviously, they are not over.”

Other Reddit fans think Chalamet wants to protect his public image and career by never going ultra-public with his romance with Jenner. “Perhaps he hasn’t completely lost his mind and is trying to protect his career, which means she might remain a dirty secret for a very long time, or he may have ended the relationship, or it could have been a poorly received PR move, and the contract is now terminated,” another fan posited.

Some fans think the socialite dropped wedding hints with her Met Gala look

Kylie Jenner aimed to dress like a garden statue in an ivory gown created by Oscar de la Renta for the 2024 Met Gala. Her look was elegant and simple, as she opted for a curve-hugging dress and one flower in her updo. Some fans think Jenner’s simplified look gives wedding gown vibes and hints at a proposal from Timothée Chalamet.

“Maybe she’s hinting that she wanna get wifed up soon,” a fan wrote on Reddit, according to The Sun.

“I feel like this is the wedding dress she didn’t get to use,” another fan commented. “Which now makes me think her Met looks are the dresses she would’ve married her exes in had they not bounced.”

The look reminded fans of Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala look. She wore a white wedding gown with a backward baseball cap and mesh face covering. The look received a lot of hate.

