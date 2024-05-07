Kim Kardashian wore a corseted dress and sweater to the Met Gala. Here's why some fans are confused and unsettled by her look.

Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in style, and her look created a lot of chatter among Kardashian-Jenner fans. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute‘s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition influenced this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time.” Here’s what Kardashian said about her controversial choice to throw a cardigan over her dazzling dress.

Kim Kardashian explained her controversial 2024 Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian looked stunning at the 2024 Met Gala, though her look was controversial. She wore a silver custom John Galliano Margiela couture dress with an ultra-cinched waist, showing off Kardashian’s signature curvy figure. While speaking to Vogue, Kardashian revealed that she wanted Galliano to create a custom look for her for the Met Gala for four or five years.

Some fans adored Kardashian’s look, but others were confused by one additional element: her cardigan. The socialite wore a soft, slouchy, gray sweater over the shoulders of the beautiful, sparkling dress. So, why the sweater? Kardashian explained that she and her stylists “played around” with the theme and developed a narrative.

“[Imagine] having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person, and you just are in a garden; you’ve overslept,” Kardashian explained. “You wake up after, literally, the best night of your life. And I’m just running … running out; my dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater to run off to make it to where I have to be.”

She added that her “bedhead” look also comes from this fantasy scenario. “I think we need a little more bedhead because it’s sleeping beauty,” she told her hairstylist. “Just woke up after the night of my life in this garden.”

Many fans watching the Met Gala didn’t think her look came across in the way she hoped.

“Can someone tell me what is with the sweater???” a fan on Reddit asked. “Did anything happen with her dress, or is it part of the outfit?? I’m so confused.”

“That’s why I’m asking what is with the sweater!!” another fan said. “It looks like she got it last minute at Walmart.”

“She looks ridiculous holding the sweater the entire time,” another fan noted.

She calls breathing ‘an art form’ as fans question her health after she wore an ultra-tight corset

Part of Kim Kardashian’s 2024 Met Gala look is her “snatched” waist in her corsetted dress. At the beginning of the Vogue video, she calls breathing “an art form” as she sits in the corset. Later in the video, she explained that she had to wear a shoe that gave her several inches of height but without a heel. She had to remain on the tips of her toes while walking and standing to wear the shoes.

Unfortunately, Met Gala viewers thought Kardashian looked highly uncomfortable at the event, prompting them to worry about her health.

“She looks heavily medicated and unwell,” a fan wrote. “This is actually quite shocking compared to her normal image. And this isn’t the first time she’s looked off and out of it lately.”

Kim Kardashian kept her Met Gala attendance a secret before going

Kim Kardashian has attended 10 Met Galas in her lifetime. Fans love seeing what she and her other family wear to the star-studded event. This year, she kept her attendance a secret, not giving any clues that she’d be at the gala. However, fans had a feeling Kardashian would attend, especially after seeing evidence that her jet landed just 30 minutes away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2024.

Aside from Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner also attended.

