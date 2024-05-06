Celebrities are reportedly getting the 'Met Gala Glow' treatment ahead of the Met Gala in 2024. Here's what the cosmetic treatment consists of.

The 2024 Met Gala is here, and fans can’t wait to see what the A-listers are wearing for this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” after the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Hollywood socialites will arrive at the event dressed to the nines. Weeks before the event, many visit plastic surgeons for the “Met Gala Glow” cosmetic treatment. Here’s what it entails.

A plastic surgery nurse revealed the ‘Met Gala Glow’ that’s popular with celebrities

Celebrities want to look their best at the Met Gala, as it’s the ideal opportunity to represent high fashion. And many A-listers visit estheticians and plastic surgeons before the event to ensure they look their best. Tara Adashev, a head nurse at Neinstein Plastic Surgery in Manhattan, spoke to The Sun about what celebrities are getting done before heading to the Met Gala.

“Many celebs have the same fears and worries about their appearance as normal people,” Adashev shared with the publication. She noted that famous folks often opt to receive the “Met Gala Glow” to give their skin a “glassy glow.”

So, what does the “Met Gala Glow” entail? “It’s a cocktail that’s completely just for your skin type,” Adashev said. “We’re treating the needs of your skin — not mine, not someone else’s.”

Typically, the treatment begins with a $400 AquaGold facial. AquaGold is a 24-carat gold medical facial device that offers a microneedling procedure to deposit hyaluronic acid and fillers into the skin. This helps reduce pore size and texture. Patients who receive the procedure love it for its natural look. Celebrities receiving an AquaGold facial have it done 24 to 48 hours before an event (such as the Met Gala). The results last three to four weeks.

“By the time that kicks in, your skin is glowing, and your makeup goes on nice and smooth,” Adashev explained. “Everyone’s really into the glassy skin, the doughnut glaze look.”

The “Met Gala Glow” also includes the Lutronic Ultra laser, which costs about $800 per treatment. “This is good seven to 10 days leading up to the Met Gala for skin tightening, skin brightening, anti-aging, pores, wrinkles,” the nurse said of the procedure.

Finally, celebrities typically top off their looks with Botox.

Yung Miami and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala | James Devaney/GC Images

A plastic surgeon discussed booming business ahead of the Met Gala in 2023

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein also discussed caring for celebrity clients before the Met Gala in 2023. He told DailyMail.com that he had to open up space the weekend before the Met Gala to ensure all of his A-list patients could be cared for.

“I am usually busy around this time of year, but for the Met Gala, we had to open up all weekend, as guests are trying to get their last-minute touches,” he told the publication. In addition to Botox and fillers, the surgeon explained that famous folks wanted lymphatic drainage massages to release excess water and decrease swelling.

Tara Adashev, the head nurse who spoke to The Sun in 2024, also discussed the booming business in 2023. She explained that celebrities received Botox at the base of their nose before the event. “An injection of 2-4 units will help the nose from down turning when you smile,” she explained.

Neinstein added that many of his clients were men in 2023. “The male audience for these procedures has gotten bigger and bigger, and for this year’s Met Gala, we are close to 50% male clients,” he added.

Which celebrities are attending this year’s event?

Cara Delevingne at the 2023 Met Gala | James Devaney/GC Images

The Met Gala typically hosts around 450 attendees; fans can’t wait to see which celebrities attend the 2024 event. Unfortunately, the guest list is top secret until the event begins. But we know Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will host this year.

A fan on Reddit released additional names of celebrity attendees. They include Kylie Jenner, Cillian Murphy, Olivia Rodrigo, Hyunjin, Hailey Bieber, Lalisa Manobal, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Ryan Gosling, and Sabrina Carpenter.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.