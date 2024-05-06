Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never attended the Met Gala in at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but two other British royals have.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle someday going to the Met Gala? They’re on Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour’s list of “dream” guests. Other British royals have graced the steps of the New York landmark for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, but not those two. Ahead, what Wintour said about wanting the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex to attend the exclusive party (it’s invite-only). Plus, which British royals she’d rather stay home and the only ones who have ever attended the Met Gala.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are Wintour’s ‘dream’ Met Gala guests

As celebrities climb the steps of the Met, we’re returning to 2019, the year Wintour confessed her “dream” guests included none other than Kate and Meghan.

Speaking to Today’s Jenna Bush Hager shortly before the annual black-tie event to raise money for the Costume Institute, Wintour revealed she wanted the women there without their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge [Kate’s then-title prior to becoming the Princess of Wales] together,” Wintour said. “That would be my dream couple.”

“They could leave their husbands at home,” she added. “It’s the two of them I want.”

Sadly, Wintour’s “dream” is unlikely to ever come true as the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are estranged. (They haven’t been pictured together since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.)

Princess Diana and Princess Beatrice are the only British royals to have ever attended the Met Gala

The list of British royals who have gone to the Met Gala is short. Like, really short. Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana, attended fashion’s biggest night out of the year only once, in 1996.

Then, 22 years later, in 2018, her niece, Princess Beatrice, the oldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, made a Met Gala appearance.

Diana attended the benefit the same year she and the now-King Charles III divorced, wearing a blue and black lace John Galliano for Christian Dior slip dress. She accessorized with a pearl and sapphire choker necklace and her iconic wedding ring, which William later used to propose to Kate.

As for Beatrice, she wore a purple long-sleeve gown with bold accessories — think headbands and chunky bracelets — for the 2018 Met Gala just weeks before Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding.

Details on the 2024 Met Gala

Now for some information about the 2024 Met Gala as it gets underway. First up is the theme. Every year, there’s a different theme. This year’s is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” However, that’s for the concept of the Costume Institute’s Spring 2024 Exhibition and Gala.

The dress code for guests is something else, which covers the inspiration for their outfits. This year, it’s “The Garden of Time,” taken from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 book of the same name.

Finally, Met Gala co-chairs alongside Wintour include Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.

See red carpet coverage on TV from E! or live stream arrivals via Vogue and Peacock.