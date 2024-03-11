Royal engagement rings are 'still captivating people's attention years later,' according to a 2023 study, but only one — Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton — took the top spot.

Sorry, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales’ sapphire ring that once belonged to Princess Diana isn’t the most “iconic” royal engagement ring. Instead, the title goes to Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. That’s right, the Duchess of Sussex’s diamond sparkler takes the top spot. At least for the year of 2023. Ahead, more on Meghan’s engagement ring and why, according to a jeweler, it’s so popular.

Research shows Meghan had the most ‘iconic’ royal engagement ring of 2023

The research is in, and Meghan has the most influential engagement ring. According to a study conducted by jewelry manufacturer Pandora U.K., the 42-year-old’s ring still fetches nearly 600,000 searches (via Express).

The company analyzed Google search data, 2023 news articles, as well as social media posts. They learned royal engagements have, per the outlet, seen a “resurgence and are still captivating people’s attention years later.”

“In 2023, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, owns the most iconic royal engagement ring,” Pandora U.K. said. “Designed by Prince Harry, it boasts a cushioned yellow-gold setting adorned with a diamond trilogy.”

“Garnering 586,000 Google searches, Meghan’s ring received over seven times more searches than Kate Middleton’s Ceylon sapphire engagement ring, which received 74,500.”

They also learned the average royal engagement ring weighs in at 6.4 carats and is valued at more than $200,000.

The personalized aspects of Meghan’s engagement ring may contribute to its popularity

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to Emma Fox, a Pandora U.K. jewelry expert, Meghan’s engagement ring is an example of personalization, a top trend in 2023.

“This trend includes a surge in the popularity of engraved details, allowing couples to infuse their rings with personal touches, such as significant dates, initials, or sentimental symbols,” she said.

Personalized “engagement rings provide a distinct and sentimental connection, reflecting the individuality and shared experiences of the couple,” the expert continued. “Engraving, in particular, adds an extra layer of significance, transforming the ring into a timeless and deeply personal heirloom.”

Think of the center stone Harry sourced from Botswana, the place where he and Meghan spent five days together following their first date in the summer of 2016. Or the smaller stones from his late mother Princess Diana’s own jewelry collection that surround it.

Both are examples of personalization in engagement rings and how Harry added sentimental touches to the design of the ring, estimated at $180,000, which he designed with Cleave & Company.

Harry asked Meghan if she wanted to ‘see the ring’ after proposing

In his 2023 Spare memoir, Harry recounted asking Queen Elizabeth II for permission to propose and how he later popped the question. It went something like this. On Nov. 4, 2017, Harry and Meghan were at Nottingham Cottage, their home at Kensington Palace, making dinner.

As Harry recalled, the kitchen “was as full of love as any room” he’d “ever been in.” So, he popped a “special” bottle of champagne and headed outside to the backyard with Meghan’s dog, Guy. There, he set up a blanket and electric candles, hoping to recreate their first trip together.

“I wanted it to look like Botswana, the bush, where I’d first thought of proposing,” he wrote. When Meghan came outside, Harry, with his “eyes already full of tears,” got down on one knee and brought the ring out.

“I was shivering, and my heart was audibly thumping, and my voice was unsteady, but she got the idea,” Harry wrote, recalling he asked Meghan to make him “the happiest guy on the planet.”

Meghan said yes and tears and laughter ensued. Just as they “started for the house,” Harry asked a question: “Don’t you want to see the ring, my love?”

“She hadn’t even thought about it,” he wrote, noting they “hurried inside” and “finished our celebration in the warmth of the kitchen.”