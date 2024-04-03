Kate and William could return to the spot of their 2010 engagement if the Princess of Wales is medically cleared to travel.

Kate Middleton may return to where she and Prince William first became engaged. What’s the reason for the Princess of Wales’ return to the particular spot?

Kate Middleton may make a fairy-tale return to the spot she said ‘yes’ to Prince William

Two of the princess’s close friends are getting married in Kenya, Africa, a special place for the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is there that, in 2010, they became engaged in the foothills of Mount Kenya.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reports Kate Middleton’s friends, Joss Craig and Miranda Simpson, are engaged. Craig’s father, William, runs Kenya’s 55,000-acre Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. They could reportedly marry in the same area.

In the foothills of Mount Kenya, Lewa was where William proposed to Kate with Princess Diana’s engagement ring. ‘Wouldn’t it be lovely if Catherine could attend the wedding?’ says a friend, reports the Daily Mail.

However, Kate’s attendance will be contingent on her current medical advice. She is currently receiving a round of preventative chemotherapy and is recovering from abdominal surgery.

It is unknown if the royal couple has ever returned to where they became engaged fourteen years ago. It is also still being determined whether or not they will attend the wedding when it does occur.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s romantic engagement

William got down on one knee during a romantic getaway trip to Kenya in 2010. The couple stayed in a cabin hut at the Wildlife Conservatory.

The engagement was announced on Nov. 17, 2010. The couple sat down for a joint engagement interview with ITV to discuss the moment.

“We had a little private time away with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time, really,” William said. “We’d been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn’t a big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and proposed.”

Kate said the proposal was “very romantic.” However, she added she didn’t see it coming.

“No, not because we were out with friends and things, so I didn’t expect it all. I thought

He might have thought about it, but no. It was a total shock when it came, and very excited,” she explained.

Prince William proposed with Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring

Kate Middleton wearing Princess Diana’s engagement ring in 2010 | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Upon asking Kate Middleton to be his wife, Prince William proposed to his mother Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The ring was as iconic as the marriage of Diana and Prince Charles, which spanned fifteen years.

William said of the sparkler, “It’s my mother’s engagement ring. So I thought it was quite nice because she won’t be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all. This was my way of keeping her close to it all.”

He joked, “I’m not an expert on it at all. I’ve been reliably informed it’s a sapphire with some diamonds. I’m sure everyone recognizes it from previous times.” Kate responded, “Well, I just hope I look after it. It’s very, very special.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William became engaged in November 2010. They married on April 29, 2011.