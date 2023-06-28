Kate Middleton and Prince William have been together for 20 years, but it turns out she still looks at him with plenty of love.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who is now Princess Kate since moving up in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, have been married for 12 years. William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 but started dating nearly a decade earlier, giving Kate plenty of time to adjust to the royal spotlight.

William and Kate haven’t always shown a ton of affection in public, but the two have since stepped up their PDA game in a more natural way. And at a recent royal engagement, Kate could not stop smiling at her husband, leading one royal expert to suspect she and William are closer than ever.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Order of the Garter in 2023 | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton was ‘beaming’ at Prince William during the Order of the Garter ceremony

At this year’s Order of the Garter event, all eyes were on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were making their first-ever appearance with their new royal titles. William was donned in his robes because he is officially a Knight of the Order of the Garter, and Kate couldn’t have been more excited to watch her hubby participate. The princess was seen grinning from ear to ear while William participated in the ceremony.

Ann Gripper, host of the podcast “Pod Save the King,” said, “People were very much enjoying Kate’s eyes for William as he is walking down, strolling along,” per Express. She added that Kate was “looking quite loved up” while around her husband and gazed “lovingly” at William while he participated in the ceremony.

Russell Myers, a royal expert for Daily Mirror, echoed the same sentiment, saying Kate was “beaming” while watching her husband and that it was “lovely” to see.

William and Kate have started showing more PDA ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it more normal to do so. Harry and Meghan were always quite affectionate toward each other in the public eye, and many think it inspired William and Kate to do the same.

Kate Middleton smiles at Prince William at Order of the Garter in 2023 | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prince William and Kate Middleton are still adjusting to their new roles

Back in September, immediately upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince William and Kate Middleton transitioned from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Princess of Wales. The new roles were a result of William and Kate inching closer to the throne; the two are now first in line behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Upon inheriting their new titles, William and Kate immediately took a trip to Wales to meet their supporters, and Kate donned a bright red coat, which some suggested was a symbol of confidence in her new role.

William played an important part in King Charles’ coronation ceremony, and his participation in the Order of the Garter was yet another way of taking on his new role. After the queen’s death, William and Kate’s son, George, moved up to second in line for the throne behind his father. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are third and fourth, respectively, while Harry is fifth, followed by his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.