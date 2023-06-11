Prince William and Kate Middleton Want George, Charlotte and Louis to See Them as ‘Best Friends’ Says Body Language Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton, also known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have spent much of their relationship in the spotlight. The two met back at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 and began dating in 2002. By 2004, Kate was introduced to the public as William’s girlfriend, and ever since, she’s been another face within the royal family.

William and Kate share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And while the couple might have to parent their kids the same way the rest of us do, there is one thing they reportedly want to make sure their kids know: They are their “best friends.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton want their kids to know how close they are

William and Kate have made countless public appearances together, and one body language expert says their purpose in front of their children is to appear as “best friends.” Speaking to Ok! Magazine, expert Duncan Larcombe said (via Express) that William and Kate want their three children to see them as “best friends” and be able to come to them for anything.

“By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends,” Larcombe explained. “That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to [have] with their children.”

Kate hasn’t been shy about explaining that she gets much of her parenting style from her own mother and father. While speaking once on the “Happy Mum” podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, Kate even expressed that her grandmother has made an impact on her parenting. “I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us,” she said, per Express.

She continued, “And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton also want to give their kids a normal childhood

Life as a royal is undoubtedly far different than life as a commoner, and Kate would certainly know; she’s been both. However, William and Kate have made it clear in the past that they are doing what they can to raise their children as normally as possible. For example, the Wales kids all attend school; they’re not homeschooled despite their high-profile status.

For most of their younger days, William and Kate kept the kids far from the royal attention. The prince and princess only took George to public events like soccer games, which largely still remains the case. However, they have started slowly exposing the kids to aspects of royal life, such as giving Prince George a role in King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May 2023. Still, the Wales kids stay home most of the time and are hardly required to make royal appearances with their parents. As they get older, they will adjust to their royal duties, but for now, William and Kate are working hard on keeping them away from the royal attention.