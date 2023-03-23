William and Kate Didn’t Have to ‘Completely Change’ Because of Wales Titles: ‘It’s a Continuation’

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/ Getty Images

New titles, new duties? That wasn’t necessarily the case for Prince William and Kate Middleton when they became the Prince and Princess of Wales. A commentator says the pair didn’t have to “suddenly completely change what they were doing.” The reason? Because “long-term” is their focus.

King Charles made Prince William and Kate Middleton the Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth died

William and Kate underwent a title change following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. No longer were they the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Instead, they became the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III announced the title change in his first televised address as sovereign on Sept. 9, 2022.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” the king said of his oldest son (via CNN).

“With Catherine beside him,” the king continued, “our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations.”

As a result, Kate became the first royal to hold the Princess of Wales title since William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Wales titles meant ‘a continuation of what they were already doing’ for William and Kate

On A Right Royal Podcast, Hello! Magazine royal editor, Emily Nash, explained why the Wales titles didn’t mean a big shift.

“I think that they’re doing very well,” she said of the couple in the March 8 episode. “It’s a continuation of what they were doing already.”

“I don’t think that it would have worked very well for them to just suddenly completely change what they were doing because they have new titles,” she continued.

William and Kate are “very committed to their causes,” Nash added saying, “they’ll continue to be for many years to come.”

The ‘long-term’ is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s focus

Baskets in Boston ?



Fantastic to celebrate the arrival of #EarthshotBoston2022 in the city and meet members of the community doing amazing things to protect and restore our planet. pic.twitter.com/y4XdCRUk29 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022



Nash continued, saying William and Kate “have their eyes on long-term goals” so they wouldn’t have had to change duties immediately upon becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I think they are really thinking about long-term issues in society and how they can change things for the better,” she said. “It’s lovely, in a world filled with really negative unrelenting news, that there are these projects that are trying to change things for the better.”

Nash highlighted William’s Earthshot Prize, which the 40-year-old founded in 2020 to support groundbreaking climate solutions. The annual award is a “very positive approach to what is a very scary topic,” she said.

The royal editor also said the same for Kate’s recently-launched Shaping Us campaign through the Royal Foundation for Early Years centering around childhood development.