Prince William Doesn’t Automatically Become Prince of Wales

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, in Balmoral, Scotland. Clarence House confirmed Britain’s new king, King Charles III, hours after her death. However, King Charles’s son, Prince William, doesn’t automatically gain the title of Prince of Wales due to the queen’s death. Here’s how the process officially works.

King Charles wasn’t declared the Prince of Wales until 1958

King Charles III was born in 1948, during the reign of his grandfather, King George VI, and was the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. When King George VI died in 1952, Queen Elizabeth took her place on the throne, making Charles the heir apparent. This meant Charles automatically received the titles of Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland as Queen Elizabeth’s and Philip’s oldest son. However, his title didn’t include Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth named Charles the Prince of Wales in 1958. But, she didn’t hold the official ceremony until 11 years later, in 1969. The queen crowned Charles in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969.

King Charles III doesn’t have to crown Prince William as Prince of Wales

The British royal family began performing more public duties with the start of Charles. Charles’ first wife, and Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, captivated the world with her down-to-earth demeanor. The public’s fascination with the royals has only increased since Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

As the oldest son, William holds the title of heir to the throne. While that usually means the heir also gains the title of Prince of Wales, it’s not automatically the case. The decision on who to name Prince of Wales lies with King Charles III, and technically he could choose someone else. However, almost everyone expects him to bestow the title on his oldest son.

No details on Prince William’s investiture if he’s named Prince of Wales

Should Charles decide to announce Prince William as the new Prince of Wales, no details about his investiture are known at this time. However, it seems likely Charles will hold the ceremony at Caernarfon Castle as his mother did.

According to Wales Online, “There is no suggestion that Caernarfon would host William’s ceremony but the Prince does have connections to the area having lived and worked in Anglesey where he trained with the Royal Air Force while living with then girlfriend Kate MIddleton.”

Being named Prince of Wales won’t grant William any extra privileges but is more a sign of dignity and respect.

