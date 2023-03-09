Kendall Jenner or Bad Bunny: Which Star Has the Higher Net Worth?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are reportedly dating after being spotted kissing, but who has the higher net worth, the musician or the reality TV star? Here’s how Bad Bunny and Jenner made their money and how much they are each worth now.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s net worth: $40 million and growing rapidly

According to Cosmopolitan, Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny has a net worth of $40 million, and that number is rising steadily. His net worth has increased by a cool $22 million since November 2022.

In 2020, the Grammy-winning artist was Spotify’s most-streamed musician globally, with 8.3 billion streams. His latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was named the No. 1 album of the year by Time. Bad Bunny is also a WWE Star and makes about $100,000 per appearance in the ring.

The rapper and singer reportedly made $88 million in 2022 alone. Much of this income came from touring and his endorsement deals with Cheetos, Adidas, and Corona. He will headline Coachella this year, which will surely increase his net worth.

Bad Bunny Tapped To Host WWE ‘Backlash’ Live In Puerto Rico https://t.co/LTtV5BlTRr pic.twitter.com/EYalSoecrj — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) March 8, 2023

Kendall Jenner’s net worth: $60 million

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Kendall Jenner has a net worth of $60 million. The model and reality star became famous on her family’s TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is the daughter of business mogul Kris Jenner and Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner (née Bruce Jenner).

Jenner signed with Wilhelmina models at age 14 and started modeling in a Forever 21 campaign. By 2012, she had walked in several fashion shows and was on the covers of magazines like American Cheerleader and Teen Prom.

Jenner then signed with The Society Management and started booking campaigns for high-end fashion labels like Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Victoria’s Secret, and Balmain. With 278 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media platform. Due to her massive following, Jenner could make as much as $150,000 for a single Instagram post. She also has her own tequila brand called 818.

Although Jenner is currently ahead of her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny could easily surpass her net worth soon.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted hugging amid dating rumors https://t.co/IeLRo9spPb pic.twitter.com/ZwfluxAACk — Page Six (@PageSix) March 8, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing

Rumors that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are dating started in February when they were reportedly seen making out at a club. Shortly after, they were spotted on what appeared to be a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

On March 8, TMZ reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen hugging and kissing after a sushi date the previous evening. The model’s sister, Kylie, joined the rumored couple at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.