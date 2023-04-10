Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Were Only Engaged For 4 Months Before Getting Married

Given how young he was when he entered the music business, Justin Bieber’s career has often been eclipsed by his personal life. But the older version of the pop star, who is 29 years old as of this writing, has settled down a lot since then. Case in point, Justin married his wife Hailey Bieber – previously known as Hailey Baldwin – after being engaged for only four months.

Justin and Hailey Bieber first met in 2009

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the Premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Biebers reportedly met backstage at Today way back in 2009. However, rumors of a potential romance between the pair didn’t begin circulating until the mid-2010s. In a 2016 interview with GQ, Justin revealed his concern that a relationship with Hailey could cause long-term consequences.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged.”

Following a break-up in 2016, Justin and Hailey got back together in 2018. And this time, they didn’t wait to make a statement about their commitment to their relationship and each other.

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018

In the early summer of 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey during a vacation to the Bahamas. And word finally got out in July 2018, much to the delight of fans. By September of that year, the couple moved in together and exchanged vows. But what exactly went down during the time between the couple’s breakup and the reunion that ultimately led to their marriage?

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey told Vogue. “‘Fizzled’ would not be the right word. It was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.” Clearly, whatever the issue was got cleared up relatively quickly. Perhaps the timing just wasn’t right earlier for the couple’s long-term prospects.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are still going strong

Now years have passed since Justin and Hailey Bieber’s whirlwind journey from getting engaged to getting married. And the couple seems to be going strong, with a few years of married life under their belts. Still, Hailey admitted in 2022 there are challenges she and her husband need to face. But Justin remains the person she wants to “be rushing back to.”

“I just think life is changing all the time,” Hailey Bieber told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”