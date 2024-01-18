It’s a new year for Kate Moss, and she started it off with a bang by celebrating her 50th birthday in a star-studded event.

Kate Moss made 50 look stylish when she arrived at the Ritz in Paris on Jan. 16 for a celebrity birthday bash.

Kate Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

The fashion designer was dipped in black from head to toe. She strutted in wearing a sheer lace transparent dress with a matching colored coat covering her back.

Guests gathered from all corners of the world at the Ritz Hotel to celebrate the milestone. Her daughter, Lila Moss, was the spitting image of Moss in both looks and fashion.

Lila Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

The 21-year-old was seen wearing all black as well – a long black coat covered a sleek black dress that she wore underneath.

Other celebrities like British entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury also honored Moss’ birthday. The camera captured Tilbury in a black and white fur coat that she wore over a black glittering outfit.

Charlotte Tilbury | Pierre Suu/GC Images

Later on, Moss was seen leaving the party with her younger boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck and some friends. Bismarck matched Moss by wearing a long black trench coat over his black blazer and khakis. His white button-up shirt helped the photographer stand out among his black-clothed entourage.

Nikolai von Bismarck and Kate Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

Moss recently joked, however, that she’s in denial about turning 50.

Kate Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

“I’m not turning 50,” she quipped in an interview with The Sunday Times. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

Based on her appearance at the birthday bash, it’d be hard not to believe her.