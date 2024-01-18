Skip to main content

Kate Moss made 50 look stylish when she arrived at the Ritz in Paris on Jan. 16 for a celebrity birthday bash.

Kate Moss walking while wearing a black dress and coat at the Ritz.
Kate Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

The fashion designer was dipped in black from head to toe. She strutted in wearing a sheer lace transparent dress with a matching colored coat covering her back.

Guests gathered from all corners of the world at the Ritz Hotel to celebrate the milestone. Her daughter, Lila Moss, was the spitting image of Moss in both looks and fashion.

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss arriving at Kate's birthday party with a friend while wearing all black.
Lila Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

The 21-year-old was seen wearing all black as well – a long black coat covered a sleek black dress that she wore underneath.

Other celebrities like British entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury also honored Moss’ birthday. The camera captured Tilbury in a black and white fur coat that she wore over a black glittering outfit.

Kate Moss' friend Charlotte Tilbury arriving at her birthday party at the Ritz wearing a black and white fur coat and a black dress.
Charlotte Tilbury | Pierre Suu/GC Images

Later on, Moss was seen leaving the party with her younger boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck and some friends. Bismarck matched Moss by wearing a long black trench coat over his black blazer and khakis. His white button-up shirt helped the photographer stand out among his black-clothed entourage.

Kate Moss walking with her younger boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck out of the Ritz.
Nikolai von Bismarck and Kate Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images

Moss recently joked, however, that she’s in denial about turning 50.

Kate Moss walking while wearing a black dress and coat at the Ritz.
Kate Moss | Pierre Suu/GC Images
Related

Kate Moss Defending Johnny Depp in Court Wasn’t the First Time She Stood By a Controversial Figure

“I’m not turning 50,” she quipped in an interview with The Sunday Times. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

Based on her appearance at the birthday bash, it’d be hard not to believe her.

Avatar photo

Antonio Stallings

Writer

Antonio Stallings joined Showbiz Cheat Sheet in 2021. He specializes in celebrity coverage -- specifically, delving deeper into the stars of movies and franchises he’s followed for years.

Contact at [email protected]

Best in Entertainment