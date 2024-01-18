Kate Moss Went All Black for a Star-Studded Birthday
Kate Moss made 50 look stylish when she arrived at the Ritz in Paris on Jan. 16 for a celebrity birthday bash.
The fashion designer was dipped in black from head to toe. She strutted in wearing a sheer lace transparent dress with a matching colored coat covering her back.
Guests gathered from all corners of the world at the Ritz Hotel to celebrate the milestone. Her daughter, Lila Moss, was the spitting image of Moss in both looks and fashion.
The 21-year-old was seen wearing all black as well – a long black coat covered a sleek black dress that she wore underneath.
Other celebrities like British entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury also honored Moss’ birthday. The camera captured Tilbury in a black and white fur coat that she wore over a black glittering outfit.
Later on, Moss was seen leaving the party with her younger boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck and some friends. Bismarck matched Moss by wearing a long black trench coat over his black blazer and khakis. His white button-up shirt helped the photographer stand out among his black-clothed entourage.
Moss recently joked, however, that she’s in denial about turning 50.
“I’m not turning 50,” she quipped in an interview with The Sunday Times. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”
Based on her appearance at the birthday bash, it’d be hard not to believe her.