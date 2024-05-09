Beyoncé‘s name has been in the news a lot these last few months. Her documentary RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé premiered in theaters, she launched her own hair care line, she had the industry buzzing about whether she would attend the Met Gala, social media marked the 10th anniversary of her sister’s elevator fight with Jay-Z, and Bey dropped her eighth studio album titled Cowboy Carter.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with celebrity psychic Elizabeth April to get her predictions on what’s next for the star and if she’ll move into other music genres.

Psychic predicts if Beyoncé will test other music genres

Beyoncé leaves the Luar fashion show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week | James Devaney/GC Images

Elizabeth April is a psychic and spiritual teacher. She uses her extrasensory gifts to predict the future, see energies, and read past lives. She has a popular YouTube channel, a podcast, and is a bestselling author. Some of April’s high-profile fans include Danica Patrick and Demi Lovato.

When speaking about Beyoncé, April shared: “Beyoncé’s always been keen to do her own thing, but industry expectations have held her back. Though she might not venture into many new genres, we’re definitely seeing more country vibes ahead. It’s clear she’s putting her soul into these tracks, and the authenticity is hitting fans right in the feels. Bey’s breaking free, one heartfelt country anthem at a time.”

As for other musicians following in Queen Bey’s footsteps and moving into a genre outside their own, April said: “Right now in the music industry, anything goes. We’re seeing collabs and genre flips like never before–it’s peak remix culture. The vibe for 2024? ‘Just be you.’ And it looks like artists are all in, taking this mantra to heart.”

Why Beyoncé didn’t attend the 2024 Met Gala

Beyoncé attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Met Gala in 2016 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Along with Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé was one of the big celebrities missing from the Met Gala on May 6, 2023. RiRi couldn’t make it because she had the flu, Perry was absent because she had work commitments, and Swift opted not to attend and instead prepare for the start of the European leg of her Eras Tour. So why wasn’t Beyoncé there?

The last time Beyoncé graced the Met Gala carpet with her presence was back in 2016 when she stunned in a beaded latex gown by Givenchy. While the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer did not reveal the exact reason she chose not to attend fashion’s biggest night this year, many believe it’s simply because she’s been so busy given all the other press appearances she’s been making lately and wanted a break.

Another theory has to do with the promotion of Cowboy Carter as Beyoncé has been putting a Western spin on her outfits and rocking accessories like a cowboy hat or a bolo tie. Therefore, the Met’s 2024 “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme didn’t really jibe with Mrs. Carter’s style lately and she decided to skip it. Perhaps Queen Bey will inspire a country theme for the next Met Gala.