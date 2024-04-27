A celebrity psychic has shared why this is a "pivotal" time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, and if the popstar will end her feud with Kim Kardashian.

Taylor Swift‘s name has dominated headlines following the release of her new album Tortured Poets Department and surprise TTPD: The Anthology. The singer gives nods to her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the tracks “The Alchemy” and “So High School.” Swift also reignited her long-standing feud with Kim Kardashian in the song “thanK you aIMee.”

Now, many fans want to know what’s in store for Swift and her Romeo and whether the “Anti-Hero” artist’s feud with Kardashian will continue.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with a celebrity psychic, Elizabeth April, to get predictions on what’s to come.

Psychic says the rest of 2024 will be a ‘pivotal’ year for Swift and Kelce

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Elizabeth April is a psychic and spiritual teacher. She uses her extrasensory gifts to predict the future, see energies, and read past lives. She has a popular YouTube channel, a podcast, and is a bestselling author. Some of April’s high-profile fans include Danica Patrick and Demi Lovato.

On where she sees things going with Swift and Kelce this year, April shared: “I see 2024 as a pivotal year for Taylor and Travis–essentially, it’s do or die. They’re on the brink: I see them either tying the knot or calling it quits.

“Energetically, they’re quite the duo. Taylor Swift is the quintessential free spirit, vibrant and a bit of a rebel, while Travis is the introspective homebody. Together, they strike a perfect harmony, each drawing out the best in the other. Yet, it’s the spotlight that Taylor brings that could prove too intense for Travis, potentially spelling their end. It’s a classic case of love’s balancing act teetering on the edge of fame’s double-edged sword.”

Psychic predicts if Swift will end feud with Kim Kardashian

As for Swift’s feud with Kardashian, after losing 100,000 followers on social media since the diss track titled “thanK you aIMee” in which the capitalization spells KIM, the reality star wants to “move on.”

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo at MTV Video Music Awards | Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images

A source told People: “[Kim’s] over it and thinks Taylor should move on” and “doesn’t get why [Taylor] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years.”

The drama between the women began in 2016 when Kardashian’s then-husband, Kanye West, mentioned Swift in his song “Famous” with the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/I made that b**** famous.” Kardashian put out an edited audio recording claiming that Swift approved of the lyric. But a full version of that call was later released, seeming to exonerate Swift while showing Kardashian was dishonest with her version.

On whether or not this feud will continue, April said: “In her latest track ‘thanK you aIMee’ Taylor Swift subtly evokes past struggles, which may remind listeners of her infamous rift with Kim Kardashian. It’s not so much a direct jab but more a cathartic shedding of old skin. I don’t foresee the frost between them extending into future years without a clear resolution. Dramatic energies like theirs don’t just fade–they need a definitive close. Keep an eye out, a grand finale or even an unexpected collaboration might just be on the horizon, turning old drama into new beginnings.”