Chrissy Teigen Skips Met Gala but Stays on Theme in Stunning Floral Naked Dress
Since her debut at the world’s most prestigious fashion event in 2011, Chrissy Teigen has partied the night away at several Met Galas. Many fans expected to see her grace the famous carpet in a boundary-pushing outfit. However, the 38-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on the day of the Met Gala to explain her absence. Wearing a neck brace, Teigen said she injured herself but later walked her statement back, clarifying that she was “never going to the Met this year.”
Teigen called herself “so stupid” for making her injury “a thing,” according to Page Six. The Cravings: All Together cookbook author didn’t purchase one of the $75,000 tickets to this year’s Met Gala. However, she was perfectly on theme one day later when she appeared at the 2024 Ace Awards.
The Met Gala’s 2024 theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Many A-list stars wore floral-themed ensembles, especially in earthy colors and feminine silhouettes. At the Ace Awards, Teigen turned heads in a completely sheer gown that would fit perfectly at the Met Gala.
The Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards recognizes companies, individuals, designers, and retailers who have “made a lasting and meaningful contribution” to the fashion accessories industry. During the 30th annual event, Teigen spoke in front of an audience of style-savvy professionals. The Sports Illustrated model’s gown featured strategically placed florals that covered her chest and groin area. Additional flowers cascaded down the dress’s sheer train.
Teigen wore beige platform heels and a nude thong beneath the taupe mesh gown. She donned dangly earrings and carried a white beaded clutch. The Lip Sync Battle host wore her brown hair in wavy locks down to her chest. She opted for natural makeup with glowing golden skin and a glossy mauve lip.
Tamron Hall also made a style statement at the Ace Awards. The talk show host and journalist chose a dramatic pleated midi dress from Balenciaga’s fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection. A tiny teddy bear pattern added a playful aesthetic to the dress’s dramatic silhouette, which featured exaggerated pointy shoulders.
Other attendees included model Coco Rocha, comedian-actor Awkwafine, and Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia. Winners of the 2024 Ace Awards included Coach, Cult Gaia, Fern Mallis, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, and Prabal Gurung.