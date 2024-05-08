Skip to main content

Since her debut at the world’s most prestigious fashion event in 2011, Chrissy Teigen has partied the night away at several Met Galas. Many fans expected to see her grace the famous carpet in a boundary-pushing outfit. However, the 38-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on the day of the Met Gala to explain her absence. Wearing a neck brace, Teigen said she injured herself but later walked her statement back, clarifying that she was “never going to the Met this year.”

Model Chrissy Teigen walks the red carpet at the 2024 Ace Awards in a sheer gown
Chrissy Teigen at the 30th Anniversary ACE Awards | 1st and 3rd photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council; 2nd photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Teigen called herself “so stupid” for making her injury “a thing,” according to Page Six. The Cravings: All Together cookbook author didn’t purchase one of the $75,000 tickets to this year’s Met Gala. However, she was perfectly on theme one day later when she appeared at the 2024 Ace Awards.

The Met Gala’s 2024 theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Many A-list stars wore floral-themed ensembles, especially in earthy colors and feminine silhouettes. At the Ace Awards, Teigen turned heads in a completely sheer gown that would fit perfectly at the Met Gala.

Model Chrissy Teigen speaks onstage during the 2024 ACE Awards
Chrissy Teigen speaks onstage at the 2024 ACE Awards | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council

The Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards recognizes companies, individuals, designers, and retailers who have “made a lasting and meaningful contribution” to the fashion accessories industry. During the 30th annual event, Teigen spoke in front of an audience of style-savvy professionals. The Sports Illustrated model’s gown featured strategically placed florals that covered her chest and groin area. Additional flowers cascaded down the dress’s sheer train.

Model Chrissy Teigen socializes during cocktail hour at the 2024 Ace Awards in a sheer gown
Chrissy Teigen at NYC’s Pierre Hotel on May 07, 2024 | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Teigen wore beige platform heels and a nude thong beneath the taupe mesh gown. She donned dangly earrings and carried a white beaded clutch. The Lip Sync Battle host wore her brown hair in wavy locks down to her chest. She opted for natural makeup with glowing golden skin and a glossy mauve lip.

News host Tamron Hall walks the red carpet and speaks onstage at the 30th Anniversary ACE Awards
Tamron Hall at the 30th Anniversary ACE Awards on May 07, 2024 | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tamron Hall also made a style statement at the Ace Awards. The talk show host and journalist chose a dramatic pleated midi dress from Balenciaga’s fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection. A tiny teddy bear pattern added a playful aesthetic to the dress’s dramatic silhouette, which featured exaggerated pointy shoulders.

Side by side photos of Coco Rocha, Awkwafina, and Nina Garcia walking the red carpet at the 2024 Ace Awards
Coco Rocha, Awkwafina, and Nina Garcia at the ACE Awards in New York City | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Other attendees included model Coco Rocha, comedian-actor Awkwafine, and Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia. Winners of the 2024 Ace Awards included Coach, Cult Gaia, Fern Mallis, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, and Prabal Gurung.

