Chrissy Teigen skipped the Met Gala but made sure to wow fashionistas a day later with a sheer floral naked dress.

Since her debut at the world’s most prestigious fashion event in 2011, Chrissy Teigen has partied the night away at several Met Galas. Many fans expected to see her grace the famous carpet in a boundary-pushing outfit. However, the 38-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on the day of the Met Gala to explain her absence. Wearing a neck brace, Teigen said she injured herself but later walked her statement back, clarifying that she was “never going to the Met this year.”

Chrissy Teigen at the 30th Anniversary ACE Awards | 1st and 3rd photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council; 2nd photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Teigen called herself “so stupid” for making her injury “a thing,” according to Page Six. The Cravings: All Together cookbook author didn’t purchase one of the $75,000 tickets to this year’s Met Gala. However, she was perfectly on theme one day later when she appeared at the 2024 Ace Awards.

The Met Gala’s 2024 theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Many A-list stars wore floral-themed ensembles, especially in earthy colors and feminine silhouettes. At the Ace Awards, Teigen turned heads in a completely sheer gown that would fit perfectly at the Met Gala.

Chrissy Teigen speaks onstage at the 2024 ACE Awards | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council

The Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards recognizes companies, individuals, designers, and retailers who have “made a lasting and meaningful contribution” to the fashion accessories industry. During the 30th annual event, Teigen spoke in front of an audience of style-savvy professionals. The Sports Illustrated model’s gown featured strategically placed florals that covered her chest and groin area. Additional flowers cascaded down the dress’s sheer train.

Chrissy Teigen at NYC’s Pierre Hotel on May 07, 2024 | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Teigen wore beige platform heels and a nude thong beneath the taupe mesh gown. She donned dangly earrings and carried a white beaded clutch. The Lip Sync Battle host wore her brown hair in wavy locks down to her chest. She opted for natural makeup with glowing golden skin and a glossy mauve lip.

Tamron Hall at the 30th Anniversary ACE Awards on May 07, 2024 | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tamron Hall also made a style statement at the Ace Awards. The talk show host and journalist chose a dramatic pleated midi dress from Balenciaga’s fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection. A tiny teddy bear pattern added a playful aesthetic to the dress’s dramatic silhouette, which featured exaggerated pointy shoulders.

Coco Rocha, Awkwafina, and Nina Garcia at the ACE Awards in New York City | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Other attendees included model Coco Rocha, comedian-actor Awkwafine, and Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia. Winners of the 2024 Ace Awards included Coach, Cult Gaia, Fern Mallis, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, and Prabal Gurung.