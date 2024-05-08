A source says that Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, misses city life and spends a lot of time at her Nashville bar because of it.

Country queen Miranda Lambert is known as one of the biggest names in the industry, and she made waves after marrying Brendan McLoughlin. Before McLoughlin, fans knew Lambert for her relationship with fellow country star Blake Shelton. While McLoughlin didn’t grow up with a country lifestyle, he adapted to Lambert’s — but a source says he misses the big city.

Miranda Lambert met her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in November 2018. At the time, Lambert was performing on ABC’s Good Morning America when McLoughlin was working security. They wasted no time getting married. By early 2019, they tied the knot and told the public about their romance.

While Lambert has dated and married fellow country superstars in the past, McLoughlin wasn’t accustomed to country life. He’s from Statin Island. In 2019, Lambert talked about splitting time between his home base in New York City and hers in Nashville.

“I love the city,” Lambert told People. “My heart is in Texas and Tennessee, but my husband has opened my eyes to a whole new world.”

As for McLoughlin, a source told The Sun that he frequents Lambert’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, because it reminds him of home.

“Miranda comes and throws parties, [but] she used to come in more,” a source at Casa Rosa told the publication. “She used to come in more [and] it used to be once a month — if that. It’s whenever she’s in town now. Her husband comes a lot just to hang out. He says he’s a city boy. He likes the country, but he gets the itch and needs to come in and hear the sirens.”

McLoughlin is very nice to fans, the source added. “He’ll sit at the end of the bar, eat and drink,” they said. “Fans do see him and talk to him, and he’s super sweet.”

Brendan McLoughlin posted about Miranda Lambert’s Nashville bar opening in 2021

While Brendan McLoughlin might be more of a city person than Miranda Lambert, he’s incredibly proud of everything his wife has achieved. He posted on Instagram about Casa Rosa’s grand opening.

“Could not be any more proud for @mirandalambert on the opening of her bar on Broadway @casarosanashville,” he captioned the post in 2021 that included photos of the couple and the bar. “The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment. You’ll forever be the Sandy to my Danny, but I’ll do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one.”

Fans love that McLoughlin supports Lambert in all of her endeavors no matter where her career takes both of them.

The country queen said the city ‘drains’ her ‘energy’

Miranda Lambert spoke to People in 2019 about New York City. While she’s a country girl at heart, she enjoys the hustle and bustle of big-city life.

“I’ve been to New York so many times, but I’ve only worked,” she said. “I’ve never just gotten to like hang out and wander the city and really take in what that is, good and bad. There’s these crazy awesome rock bars and graffiti, I really enjoy it.”

However, New York has its downsides. She admitted that living in New York gave her “anxiety and stress.”

“It does drain your energy,” Lambert added. “Spending a lot of time here, I start to get anxiety and stress, and go, ‘OK, that’s three days. No more sirens. I’m good’ …. That’s why going back to the farm refuels me. When I was younger, I used to thrive on more noise and more going and more people. It’s opposite now. I need the quiet versus the noise.”

