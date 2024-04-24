Blake Shelton was very candid about the changes he experienced after his divorce from his second wife Miranda Lambert.

Before Blake Shelton settled down with Gwen Stefani, he famously dated and married singer Miranda Lambert. Lambert and Shelton’s marriage didn’t go the distance, however, and their divorce took both a physical and mental toll on Shelton.

Blake Shelton didn’t want to exist after his divorce from Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton | Christopher Polk/Getty images

Shelton was very open about his heartache after his divorce from fellow singer Miranda Lambert. The pair enjoyed four years of marriage together before their divorce in 2015. Shelton described the divorce as his lowest period where he found himself caught in a limbo.

“This time last year, there was no light at the end of the tunnel for me personally. There was a point there where I thought I didn’t even want to exist anymore,” Shelton once told People (via Yahoo).

Shelton also added,

“I told people I wished I could go into a coma and wake up a year from now.”

The mental stress from the divorce led to some pretty dramatic physical changes. Shelton found himself losing weight during the whole process.

“I just think, not the actual break-up part, but just the whole stress of getting through all of that is just weird,” Shelton said on America’s Morning Show with Blair Garner (via Yahoo). “No I am doing great, but it’s just I wasn’t eating as much I guess. I wasn’t like going to the gym, just stay as busy as you can to keep your mind off anything.”

One of Shelton’s reps noted at the time that he was doing the two things that he couldn’t stand.

“Diet and exercise,” he said.

How Blake Shelton’s divorce with Miranda Lambert led him to Gwen Stefani

Shelton and his wife Stefani actually started bonding after the country singer’s divorce from Lambert. Before that, the pair were simply co-workers and acquaintances on The Voice. According to Shelton’s interview with Billboard, Shelton told the other Voice coaches about his divorce from Lambert early. This was partially due to Shelton not wanting Lambert to be referred to as “Blake’s wife.”

Afterwards, Stefani surprised Shelton with her reaction to his news.

“I won’t forget that day,” he said. “I looked over at Gwen — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!'”

Stefani would eventually ask to speak to Shelton personally about his situation. What the singer didn’t know was that this conversation would eventually lead to a marriage between the two.

“I thought it was going to be another one of those things-are-going-to-be-OK talks,” he recalled. “She didn’t tell me much, because we didn’t know each other at the time, but she said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’ That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day. It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email — ‘This shit happened to me, what happened to you?’ — to maybe three times a week, then every day, to ‘Hey, here’s my phone number if you ever want to text.’ Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m ­wondering if she feels the same about me.”

Shelton felt that Stefani was the one who ended up saving his life.

“Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces,” he said.

Blake Shelton channeled his heartache through his music

As is the case with most artists, Shelton decided to address his heartbreak through music. He even asserted that his tenth album, If I’m Honest, provided a lot of details regarding his divorce.

“Maybe not specifics, but you can get a general idea about it. It is my divorce record, but maybe even more than that, it’s my happy, falling-in-love record too,” Shelton said.